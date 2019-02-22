RBC kicks off big bank results with a dividend boost and higher profit

Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend and boosted its first-quarter profit to lead off earnings season for the country's big banks, overcoming weaker results in some businesses after a volatile end to 2018 in financial markets.

The country's largest bank by assets cited "challenging market conditions" that hampered several of its divisions, in a news release. The bank's results set the tone for a more challenging start to 2019, marked by somewhat slower growth, after Canadian lenders largely enjoyed a string of good fortune last year.

For the fiscal first quarter that ended Jan. 31, RBC earned $3.17-billion, or $2.15 per share, compared with $3.01-billion, or $2.01 per share, in the same quarter last year. Though RBC's profit rose 5 per cent year over year, it dipped 2 per cent lower when compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted to exclude certain items, RBC said it earned $2.19 per share, in line with the consensus estimate among analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RBC will raise its dividend by 4 cents, or 4 per cent, to $1.02 per share.

Though unemployment remains low in Canada and the U.S., economic growth has slowed on both sides of the border and an array of uncertainties about global trade and protectionism continue to stoke concerns. Financial markets recovered somewhat in January after a major bout of volatility late in 2018, but RBC's capital markets and wealth management arms still felt the impact.

Provisions for credit losses – or the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may go bad – swelled to $514-million, up 54 per cent from a year ago, driven primarily by a single capital markets account in the utilities sector. The bank also set aside higher provisions in its Caribbean arm and its Canadian business banking division, as near-term economic assumptions changed. “Provisions came in well above expectations,” said Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., in a research note.

Profit in RBC's core retail banking division rose 3 per cent to $1.57-billion, due largely to solid growth in loans and deposits, as well as higher margins on deposits as interest rates rise. The bank's mortgage portfolio, which is Canada's largest, grew by 5 per cent compared with a year earlier, despite a slowdown that has affected major markets such as Vancouver and Toronto.

In capital markets, profit fell 13 per cent to $653-million, due mostly to the higher loan loss provision as well as weaker revenue from corporate and investment banking, offset somewhat by stronger trading revenue.

And profit from wealth management was flat compared with a year earlier, at $597-million, as higher fees and margins were offset by higher costs and lower transaction volumes amid uncertainty in equity markets. City National Bank contributed adjusted profit of US$104-million, up 5 per cent from a year earlier, as loan growth increased by 15 per cent and margins expanded.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Profit from insurance rose 31 per cent to $166-million, but that gain was largely offset by a 26-per-cent decline in investor and treasury services, to $161-million.

Revenue rose to nearly $11.6-billion, up 7 per cent from a year ago. Expenses climbed 5 per cent higher, to $5.9-billion, as RBC continues to invest heavily in technology and talent to further digitize banking.

RBC’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio, which is considered a key measure of a bank’s health and stability, was 11.4 per cent at the end of the first quarter, up from 11 per cent a year ago but down from 11.5 per cent at the end of the prior quarter.