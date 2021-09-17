RBC names Nadine Ahn as new finance chief

Royal Bank of Canada has named Nadine Ahn as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Rod Bolger, who leaves the bank after nearly five years in the role.
Ms. Ahn is currently a senior vice-president, head of investor relations and capital markets finance, and will assume her new role on Nov. 1. She has had global responsibility for financial governance and controls in the capital markets division, and has also worked in corporate treasury since she joined RBC in 1999.
Mr. Bolger leaves RBC after a decade in senior finance roles, building his career in U.S. banking at Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc.
Ms. Ahn will also take over responsibility for corporate development, a role currently held by Mike Dobbins, who is also leaving the bank on Nov. 1. Mr. Dobbins played an important role in RBC’s 2015 acquisition of City National bank as head of strategy and corporate development, and more recently helped launch and build RBC Ventures, an incubator for building startup businesses as a way to reach a new swath of business and personal banking clients.
Neil McLaughlin, the bank’s head of personal and commercial banking, will add responsibility for RBC Ventures.
The bank also named Maria Douvas as chief legal officer and added it to his executive committee, reporting to chief executive officer Dave McKay.
In promoting Ms. Ahn and Ms. Douvas, RBC is boosting the representation of women on its team of top executives at a time when banks face heightened scrutiny over efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in their senior ranks.
“Nadine is a talented executive and strategic leader with deep finance and accounting expertise who will help us build on our strong momentum and continue to make important contributions to the success of our company,” said Dave McKay, RBC’s chief executive officer, in a statement.
