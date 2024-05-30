RBC profit beats analyst estimates as it absorbs HSBC Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reported higher second-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates on a boost from its capital markets business as the lender set aside lower-than-expected provisions for potentially sour loans.

RBC earned $4-billion, or $2.74 per share, in the three months that ended April 30. That compared with $3.68-billion, or $2.60 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including transaction and integration costs from the HSBC Bank Canada acquisition, the bank said it earned $2.92 per share. That edged out the $2.75 per share analysts expected, according to S&P Capital IQ.

In March, RBC completed its $13.5-billion takeover of British HSBC Holdings PLC’s Canadian subsidiary. This is the first quarter where Canada’s largest lender is reporting earnings that include the contribution from HSBC, and the deal initially reduced the bank’s profit by $51-million as RBC absorbs its provisions for credit losses.

Canada largest lender has seen some slight attrition from HSBC customers since the deal was announced in late 2022, which RBC said was within its expectations. Loan balances were down 4 per cent to $3.5-billion since September 2022.

RBC said that it is on track to meet its target cost savings of $740-million by combining HSBC’s platforms and services with its own.

“This quarter marked a pivotal milestone in RBC’s long-term growth story as we completed our acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada, welcoming thousands of colleagues and clients from across the country,” RBC chief executive officer Dave McKay said in a statement. “This historic acquisition, along with our solid results driven by our strong balance sheet, expense control and volume growth across our premium franchises, shows that RBC has the right strategy in place to continue building the bank of the future and our position as a global competitor.”

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 4 cents to $1.42 per share.

RBC is the final major Canadian bank to report earnings for the second quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also released earnings on Thursday. Bank of Montreal posted a profit that fell below analysts’ expectations. Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada posted second-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates.

In the quarter, RBC set aside $920-million in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was slightly lower than analysts anticipated, and included $672-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses.

In the same quarter last year, RBC had set aside $600-million in provisions.

Total revenue rose 14 per cent in the quarter to $14.15-billion. But expenses increased 12 per cent to $8.31-billion, which the bank said was driven by higher compensation costs and investments in its businesses.

Profit from personal and commercial banking was $2.05-billion, up 7 per cent from a year earlier, driven by higher net interest income, partially offset by an increase in provisions. Deposits grew 9 per cent and loan balances increased 6 per cent in the quarter.

The wealth management division generated $769-million in profit, up 7 per cent on higher fee-based client assets, which also drove higher variable compensation.

Profit from insurance was up 4 per cent at $177-million. And capital markets profit jumped 31 per cent to $1.26-billion, driven by higher revenue in corporate and investment banking on an increase in mergers and acquisitions and loan syndication activity, as well as equity and debt origination.

In March, RBC said that it terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn for violating its code of conduct with an undisclosed “close personal relationship” with a colleague, which resulted in preferential treatment. Senior vice president, finance and controller Katherine Gibson was tapped as interim CFO.