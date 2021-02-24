RBC profit tops analysts’ forecasts as capital markets earnings surge, loan-loss provisions drop

Royal Bank of Canada’s first-quarter profit increased by 10 per cent as earnings from capital markets surged and the bank set aside less money to absorb potential losses on loans.
The country’s largest bank reported just $110-million in provisions for credit losses, down 74 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. RBC recovered $97-million that had previously been set aside in case loans that were still performing went bad, which helped offset some of the new funds earmarked in the first quarter to cover loans that are impaired.
Declining loan loss provisions are a sign that RBC believes it has built an adequate cushion to absorb future losses from the crisis created by the novel coronavirus, and the easing pressure on credit portfolios has helped push banks’ quarterly profits back above prepandemic levels. On Tuesday, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal both beat analysts’ expectations, helped in part by lower provisions.
In its fiscal first quarter, which ended Jan. 31, RBC reported profit of $3.85-billion, or $2.66 per share, compared with $3.51-billion, or $2.40 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Adjusting for special items, RBC said it earned $2.69 per share, well ahead of the $2.27 consensus estimate among analysts, according to Refinitiv.
The bank kept its quarterly dividend at $1.08, as Canada’s banking regulator has placed a temporary moratorium on dividend increases.
In RBC’s capital markets division, higher trading revenue and the bank’s second-best quarter for advising on mergers and acquisitions helped push profits up 21 per cent, to nearly $1.1-billion.
Profit from retail banking increased a more modest 6 per cent, to $1.79-billion, with loans also increasing 6 per cent and lower provisions for loan losses.
Wealth management earnings were up 4 per cent to $649-million as rising client assets boosted fees, and profits from insurance rose 11 per cent to $201-million. But RBC’s investor and treasury services division, which has been undergoing an overhaul, saw profit slip 14 per cent from a year ago, to $123-million.
RBC continues to hold substantial excess capital, with its common equity Tier 1 (CET1 ratio) - a key measure of a bank’s capital buffer and its resilience in a crisis - unchanged at 12.5 per cent.
