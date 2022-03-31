Royal Bank of Canada is proposing to buy British-based wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC for $2.6-billion, increasing its presence in the United Kingdom.

Headquartered in London, Brewin Dolphin has £59-billion, or $96.7-billion, of assets under management and a strong presence in the U.K. and Ireland.

RBC is offering 515 pence per share, valuing Brewin Dolphin at £1.6-billion or $2.6-billion. The acquisition is subject to approval by Brewin Dolphin’s shareholders and regulators.

Dave McKay, RBC’s chief executive officer, has said before that the banks was interested in deals that would extend the reach of its wealth management distribution in the United States or Europe.

Doug Guzman, RBC’s head of wealth management, said the acquisition will make RBC the third-largest wealth manager in the U.K. and Ireland.

“We will increase the depth and breadth of our services and position the combined business as a premier integrated wealth management provider to private and institutional clients,” Mr. Guzman said, in a news release.

RBC is flush with extra capital, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.5 per cent as of the end of January - well above regulatory minimums. The deal is expected to reduce that ratio by about 40 basis points (100 basis points equal one percentage point).

RBC expects the acquisition to close by the end of the third quarter of this year.

