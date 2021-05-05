 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

RBC spinout IVP raises third venture fund after early success with Verafin

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jamie King, President and CEO of Verafin Inc.

The Globe and Mail

The Toronto startup financier that helped put Canadian software giant Verafin Inc. on the global map has closed its third venture capital fund.

Information Venture Partners (IVP), which specializes in backing early-stage revenue-generating providers of financial technology and financial services software, has raised US$101-million for its third fund, five years after the company raised its second, $106-million fund. Investors include two fund-of-funds firms, Northleaf Capital and HarbourVest Partners, and four of Canada’s Big Six banks. IVP is co-led by general partners Rob Antoniades and David Unsworth.

IVP was spun out of Royal Bank of Canada in 2014 and finalized its latest fund after several early investments produced windfall returns. Last fall, Nasdaq Inc. bought IVP-backed Verafin, a fraud-detection and anti-money-laundering software seller based in St. John’s, for US$2.75-million. It was the largest takeout of a Canadian software company since IBM bought Ottawa-based Cognos Inc. in 2007. The sale valued Verafin at more than triple its level a year earlier, when IVP put together a special purpose vehicle with its largest backers to buy out its earlier position, dating back to 2009, as part of a $515-million financing.

Story continues below advertisement

The Verafin sale followed the 2018 purchase of U.S. financial planning software company Adaptive Insights by Workday Inc. for US$1.55-billion. IVP, which at the time was called RBC Venture Partners, invested in Adaptive in the late 2000s, when the company was generating about US$1-million a year in revenue.

The two acquisitions rank among the top 10 most expensive ever for internet-based subscription software companies as measured by the ratio of enterprise value to revenue, according to Bessemer Venture Partners.

Wealthsimple announces landmark $750-million financing from investor group including Drake, Ryan Reynolds

B.C. legal-software company Clio joins parade of Canadian unicorns, raises US$110-million at US$1.6-billion valuation

Meanwhile, a third IVP-backed company, New York-based data intelligence software provider BigID Inc., led by Canadian Dimitri Sirota, reached so-called unicorn status by achieving a valuation of US$1-billion in a venture financing last year backed by Tiger Global and Salesforce Ventures.

Mr. Sirota, who secured IVP backing in 2017, said, “Even though we’ve raised a lot more from bigger investors, I probably talk to [Mr. Unsworth] more than some other investors.” Mr. Sirota added that he was drawn to work with IVP because it has so many large Canadian financial institutions as backers.

“They’ve always taken the opportunity to make introductions for us … and [Mr. Unsworth] is very constructive,” Mr. Sirota said. “Some venture capitalists remind you when things are down. I don’t like that. He’s not one of them.”

Other companies backed by IVP include Toronto’s Q4 Inc., which sells software to investor relations departments of public companies; Saskatoon’s Coconut Software, which sells appointment-scheduling software for financial institutions; and Rossland, B.C.-based ThoughtExchange, whose artificial-intelligence powered software helps employers canvass opinions from large numbers of employees and generate insights from their feedback.

Shelby Austin, the former head of Deloitte’s AI practice, said she chose IVP to lead a US$11-million venture funding of contract-management software provider Arteria AI, which she spun out of the consulting giant last year, partly because of IVP’s success with Verafin.

Story continues below advertisement

She added that Mr. Antoniades wrote her a letter during the fundraising process describing what he loved about her business. “That really resounded with me. We love how much they were personally invested in our business. I just felt their steady hand was exactly what we needed.”

IVP’s first fund under the RBC umbrella delivered average internal returns of more than 20 per cent, placing its performance among the top 10 per cent of funds of its vintage.

IVP typically invests early in a company’s life – usually once it is generating about $1-million in annual revenue. It specializes in companies that sell software to financial services providers, in areas ranging from cybersecurity protection to programs that automate tasks performed by finance professionals.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies