RBC, TD in settlement talks over regulator allegations that traders shared confidential information to gain advantages

David Milstead Institutional Investment Reporter
Clare O’Hara Wealth Management Reporter
The Ontario Securities Commission is pursuing settlements with Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first major Canadian regulatory response to a global scandal over the actions of foreign-exchange traders.

Over a period of at least three years, from 2011 to 2013, both banks’ employees used electronic chatrooms to share confidential customer information with FX traders at outside firms, the OSC said in a statement of allegations. The traders at both banks had a profit motive, the OSC said. “Traders sought an advantage to make more profitable trades on behalf of their bank, which in turn would benefit the trader through performance incentives,” the OSC wrote in the statement of allegations.

The OSC has scheduled hearings for both banks on Friday. Details of the settlement are not yet available.

In 2013, the little-known world of foreign-currency trading exploded into public view on news that traders at some of the world’s biggest banks had possibly colluded, using chat rooms with names like “The Cartel," “The Bandits’ Club" and “The Mafia.” By November of that year, authorities in six nations had announced probes, but little was known about Canada’s actions, and both RBC and TD told the Globe and Mail they had not been contacted.

“The conduct covered by the allegations occurred many years ago, and we have taken a number of steps since that time to enhance our controls,” said Andrew Block, an RBC spokesperson, in an e-mail to the Globe and Mail. TD could not be reached to comment on the OSC announcements, which occurred after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The OSC allegations state both banks “did not sufficiently promote a culture of compliance” in the FX trading business, which allowed FX traders to behave in a manner which put RBC and TD’s economic interests ahead of the interests of its customers, other market participants and the integrity of the capital markets.

The allegations against TD and RBC identified “many hundreds” of prohibited disclosures throughout 2011 to 2013, and found “in many of the prohibited disclosures, confidential customer information was shared by RBC and TD foreign exchange traders with other participants in the chatroom.”

The OSC allegations contain an excerpt from a chatroom that included traders from RBC, TD and a unnamed bank. In it, the TD trader reveals a TD customer has placed “stop order,” an order to sell at particular price, and the RBC trader, upon learning the information, says “I’ll let my ... bid [order] ride ... then.”

