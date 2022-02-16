The RCMP have sent letters to cryptocurrency exchanges and financial institutions instructing them to stop facilitating transactions with accounts connected to the convoy protests.

A letter sent to several cryptocurrency exchanges and obtained by The Globe and Mail notes that both the RCMP and the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating cryptocurrency donations “in relation to illegal acts falling under the scope of the Emergency Measures Act.”

The letter instructs the exchange operators to “cease facilitating any transactions” with more than 30 specific cryptocurrency wallet addresses that it lists.

“Any information about a transaction or proposed transaction in respect of these address(es), is to be disclosed immediately to the Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police,” the letter continues.

The letter comes amid heightened scrutiny of Canada’s cryptocurrency sector as supporters of the protests have turned to alternative forms of fundraising.

On Monday, the federal government enacted the Emergencies Act, giving law enforcement additional powers to respond to ongoing blockades and protests against pandemic restrictions.

The RCMP has also sent letters to financial institutions, including banks, listing the names of people who have been designated as involved in illegal acts tied to the demonstrations, according to Mathieu Labrèche, a spokesperson for the Canadian Bankers Association.

“All financial service providers, including banks, covered by the federal Emergencies Act will need to diligently implement the required measures, as stipulated by the government in the corresponding Emergency Economic Measures Order, which are not expected to impact the vast majority of customers,” Mr. Labrèche said in an emailed statement.

“The whole thing seems a bit heavy-handed to me,” said Erica Pimentel, a professor at Smith School of Business at Queen’s University who studies cryptocurrency and blockchains. “If the exchanges are in a custodial relationship where they effectively hold a client’s bitcoin for them, then this is tantamount to freezing someone’s bank account. It seems like an overreach to be able to freeze a person’s account.”

Prof. Pimentel said she questions how effective asking crypto exchanges to stop facilitating transactions with certain accounts will be. She said clients can simply stop using Canadian exchanges and turn to international firms which, she added, are “unfettered” by the Canadian Emergencies Act.

“The client holds their own crypto and the exchange is simply a vehicle that is being used to change one crypto for another,” Prof. Pimentel said.

