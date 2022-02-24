Canadian pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec said it posted a 13.5-per-cent return in 2021 as a turnaround in its real-estate options allowed for a benchmark-beating return.

The path forward, however, is complicated by Wednesday’s invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Caisse chief executive officer Charles Emond said Thursday. The economic effects “will be felt for a longer period than even the conflict itself,” he said.

The Caisse told The Globe and Mail Wednesday, prior to the invasion, that it recently sold hundreds of millions of dollars in stock of seven Russian banks and energy companies that Canada first placed sanctions on in 2015.

In releasing 2021 results Thursday, the Caisse said its benchmark - the return of a similar portfolio, constructed for comparative purposes - was 10.7 per cent in 2021. The spread between the return and the benchmark was the best since 2010, the Caisse said.

“In 2021, all our portfolios delivered strong performances, producing nearly $49-billion in investment results,” Mr. Emond said. He cited “exceptional returns” in infrastructure and private equity portfolios and the “clear results” of the Caisse’s repositioning of its real-estate portfolio.

The Caisse closed 2021 with $419.8-billion in assets, making it Canada’s second-largest public-pension investment manager, behind Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. It said $78-billion of its assets are in Quebec.

The annualized returns over five and 10 years were 8.9 per cent and 9.6 per cent, respectively, which also outperformed the benchmark portfolio, the Caisse said.

The Caisse’s results have been dragged down since 2019 because of an overreliance on retail real estate, a problem that accelerated during the shutdowns related to COVID-19. The Caisse reported a 2.7-per-cent loss in real estate in 2019 – prior to the pandemic – followed by a 15.6-per-cent loss in 2020. Those results caused the pension fund’s overall returns to lag behind its benchmark in both years.

Returns for the first half of 2021, released last summer, showed the Caisse was fixing the problem, however, and the full-year numbers showed a 12.4 per cent return for its Ivanhoé Cambridge property unit.

Since early 2020, when the Caisse pledged to sell off a chunk of its shopping-mall portfolio, the pension manager has plowed money into logistics and warehousing, life-sciences-related real estate and select residential projects.

Over the last year, Ivanhoé Cambridge completed over 100 transactions totaling $18.8-billion – $11.9-billion in investments and $6.9-billion in disposals.

Logistics investments included $600-million in Québec and Ontario via Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust, a venture Caisse co-owns with Blackstone; nearly $300-million in Moorebank Logistics Park, Australia’s largest intermodal logistics complex; and a partnership with URBZ Capital that aims to deploy €400-million in Northern Europe, starting with the acquisition of eight assets in the Netherlands.

Ivanhoé Cambridge life sciences investments included a portfolio of nearly one million square feet of offices and R&D laboratories in Genome Valley (Hyderabad), the largest biotechnology hub in India.

Looking forward, Mr. Emond said there are a number of challenges for the Caisse’s business in the year ahead. These include climbing interest rates, rising inflation and the energy transition, which is creating “ferocious competition” for assets, he said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will also complicate things for political and business decision makers, he said.

“The conflict brings new complexity to the geopolitical picture,” Mr. Emond said. He said a war will have several effects, including higher prices for oil and natural gas, and create additional pressure on global economic growth.

In the current environment of supply chain trouble and the Covid-19 crisis, “it doesn’t take a lot to exacerbate the situation,” he said, noting Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of commodities and other products.

When the Caisse told the Globe Wednesday about its Russian stock sales, It did not say when the sales occurred. Thursday, Mr. Emond said the Caisse is also working with its outside fund managers to extract Russian equities from global indexes in which it is invested.

The giant Quebec pension fund manager held the shares in the Russian companies when Canada placed them on lists in its Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations, developed in 2015 after Russia’s invasion of the Crimea in Ukraine.

The regulations prohibited business dealings with individuals and some companies on the list, and banned debt or equity financings of others, including the Caisse holdings. The financing regulations didn’t apply to ownership before the companies were added to the list, however, meaning the Caisse was free to continue holding its stakes in the Russian companies - which it did through at least the end of 2020, according to the Caisse’s holdings records. The Caisse would not disclose when it sold the shares.

In its financial report on Thursday, the Caisse said its equity markets portfolio – stocks that trade on public exchanges – gained 16.2 per cent, compared to 16.1 per cent for its benchmark index.

The Caisse’s private equity portfolio posted a 39.2-per-cent per cent return, above the 32.1-per-cent return for its benchmark. The Caisse cited “good positioning in the technology, finance, health care and consumer sectors.”

Fixed income, which accounts for about 30 per cent of the Caisse’s total investments, posted a return of minus 0.6 per cent compared with minus 1.2 per cent for its benchmark.

Its real assets portfolio, which includes real estate and infrastructure and accounts for roughly 20 per cent of the Caisse’s total portfolio, posted a six-month return of 13.6 per cent, compared with 8.7 per cent for the benchmark index.

The infrastructure portion of real assets reported a 14.5 per cent return for 2021 - its best in 10 years, the Caisse said – compared to 11.4 per cent for its benchmark index.

