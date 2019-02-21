Quadriga management ‘error’ the cause of recent cryptocurrency transfer, Ernst & Young says

The court-appointed monitor overseeing the search for millions of dollars lost by a Canadian cryptocurrency exchange says an additional half a million dollars’ worth of bitcoin was transferred earlier this month as a result of a company “error.”

On Feb. 6, the day after the Nova Scotia Supreme Court granted QuadrigaCX creditor protection and appointed Ernst & Young as monitor, the beleaguered cryptocurrency trading platform inadvertently transferred roughly 104 bitcoins to cold storage wallets it cannot access, according to a report filed with the court. Cold wallets are offline wallets where cryptocurrency is typically held to protect it from hackers.

Now, in a report released Thursday, Ernst & Young says it was told by Quadriga’s management that the company mistakenly changed a setting on the platform, which triggered an automatic transfer of bitcoin from the company’s “hot” wallets – those accessible online – to its cold wallets.

“The Monitor understands from Management that the inadvertent transfer occurred due to a platform setting error by [Quadriga] . . .,” the report reads. “The Monitor has viewed the wallet addresses that received the cryptocurrency as a result of the setting change and has confirmed that the transfers occurred at the time noted by Management and that the Quadriga cold wallets continue to hold approximately 104 bitcoins."

The company has said it is unable to access its cold wallet storage since the death of chief executive Gerald Cotten, who, according to his widow, Jennifer Robertson, was the only one who was able to access them. The wallets could hold as much as $180-million worth of missing cryptocurrency, the company has said.

Mr. Cotten passed away in December from complications related to Crohn’s disease while he and Ms. Robertson were on their honeymoon.

In total, 115,000 users of QuadrigaCX, the trading platform owned and operated by Quadriga Fintech Solutions Corp., are owed approximately $250-million.

Ernst & Young says that on Feb. 14, it successfully transferred Quadriga’s remaining cryptocurrency holdings to the monitor’s own cold storage wallets. Those holdings include approximately 51 bitcoins, 33 bitcoin cash, 2,032 bitcoin gold, 822 litecoins and 951 ether. The monitor will hold onto these funds until the court decides otherwise.

Meanwhile, a man named Jack Martel has resigned from the company’s board, leaving only Ms. Robertson and her stepfather Thomas Beazley as the remaining directors. Both were appointed by Ms. Robertson after her husband’s death.

Ernst & Young also said it is working with Royal Bank of Canada to get four banks drafts, totalling $20,272,089.09, deposited into an account.

The funds were previously part of a pool of money that had been held in CIBC accounts owned by Costodian Inc., one of Quadriga’s payment processors. CIBC had frozen the money and handed it over to the court, which ultimately released it back to Quadriga and its payment processor in the form of bank drafts.

Ernst & Young says RBC has agreed to deposit the drafts, pending a court order. It is important for those drafts to be deposited in a “timely manner” because there is currently no money – besides some interim financing provided by Ms. Robertson, which will run out soon – to fund the search for the missing cryptocurrency and return funds to customers.