Report on Business Recipe Unlimited says core first-quarter earnings fall despite sales increase

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Recipe Unlimited Corp. says its core first-quarter earnings and same-store sales decreased despite a 12.5 per cent growth in system-wide sales.

The company formerly known as Cara Operations says it earned $22.7-million or 35 cents a diluted share for the period ended March 31, compared with $21.5-million or 35 cents a share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted or core profits fell 14 per cent to $17.7-million or 28 cents a share. That compared with $20.6-million or 33 cents a share in the first quarter of 2018.

The company – which owns multiple restaurant and fast-food chains – says system-wide sales rose to $850.7-million from $755.9-million, primarily due to the addition of The Keg and increases in the retail and catering segment from Swiss Chalet-branded products and increases in frozen pot pie sales.

However, same-store sales – a key retail metric – decreased 1.6 per cent.

The Toronto-based company says its new pie production line added in the third quarter has helped to meet increased demand for St-Hubert and Swiss Chalet frozen pie products.

