Recovery in international trade in October muted by lag in exports

Canada’s recovery in international trade in goods continued in October despite a growing second wave of the COVID-19 virus, as imports surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time while exports posted their fifth gain in six months.
Statistics Canada reported Friday that October’s merchandise trade deficit was $3.76-billion, down slightly from September’s revised total of $3.82-billion, as exports grew 2.2 per cent while imports gained 1.9 per cent. Both sides of the trade ledger have been growing rapidly for months, as international trade has gradually regained most of what it lost in the spring’s global lockdowns aimed at containing the virus.
Total merchandise trade in October was just 1.6 per cent below its level of February, the last month before the pandemic hit. At its worst, the dramatic global slowdown in the COVID-19 crisis had reduced Canadian trade by nearly 30 per cent.
But the details in the trade data continue to show an uneven and far from complete recovery, economists say.
“While trade in some sectors seem to have rebounded fully, it remains severely depressed in others,” National Bank of Canada economist Jocelyn Paquet said in a research report.
While the goods trade has rebounded smartly, October’s services data continued to paint a picture of extensive COVID-19 restrictions keeping activity far from normal. Despite gains in both imports and exports of services in the month, total services trade remains 26 per cent lower than it was before the pandemic – crippled by severe limits on international travel and tourism.
And even on the goods side, the export recovery has lagged that of imports, which have benefitted from massive government spending that has lit a fire under domestic demand. While imports edged slightly above their pre-pandemic level for the first time in October, exports were still 3.5 per cent below their February total, held back primarily by still-tepid demand and prices for Canada’s energy exports.
October’s exports were up in eight of 11 sectors, led by a 10.2-per-cent surge in consumer products. Statscan said those gains were highlighted by a 39-per-cent jump in pharmaceutical exports, which rebounded from a temporary slump in September. Neither move was tied to COVID-related treatments.
Exports also benefitted from a 7.8-per-cent rise in the energy sector, on stronger volumes and prices for both oil and natural gas. However, the statistical agency noted that energy exports remained nearly 20 per cent below their February level.
The gains were partly offset by a 4.7-per-cent slowdown in automotive exports, which have experienced an up-and-down recovery as the industry adjusts to shifting demand during the pandemic. Exports of cars and light trucks fell 6.8 per cent, partly due to assembly plants slowing their production, Statscan said, but they remained above pre-pandemic levels for a fourth straight month. Exports of larger trucks and other vehicles rose 2.8 per cent.
On the import side, seven of 11 sectors showed improvement, led by a 9.5-per-cent jump in electronic equipment – reflecting a big rebound in Canadians’ appetite for new cellphones. Statscan noted that with cellphone makers launching new products in Canada in October, demand dropped off sharply in September, but bounced back when the new models arrived. As a result, imports of communications, audio and video equipment – the trade category dominated by mobile phones – surged 41 per cent in October, after having slumped 38 per cent the month before.
Meanwhile, the quick recovery in Canadian consumer demand continued to play out in consumer goods imports, which rose 4.3 per cent in October, reaching a record high. The gains were largely driven by a 22-per-cent jump in clothing and footwear imports, which have generally been well below normal since the pandemic began.
Economists said that Canada’s large trade deficit with the rest of the world – which has widened dramatically in the post-lockdown recovery as imports have come back faster than exports – continues to weigh on overall economic growth heading into the fourth quarter of the year.
With imports significantly outpacing exports in the recovery, the country’s trade deficit with the rest of the world has widened dramatically from before the pandemic; at nearly $3.8-billion, the gap is more than double what it was this time last year. That’s unlikely to reverse as long as the virus continues to affect consumption patterns both at home and in foreign markets, Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes said.
“With energy prices remaining low and consumption focused on goods, it’s going to be difficult to meaningfully narrow the gap,” Mr. Reitzes wrote in a research note. “Indeed, these sizable trade deficits could be here until a vaccine allows us to emerge from the pandemic, shifting consumption patterns and potentially pushing oil prices modestly higher.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.