 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Reddit squeeze goes nuclear, boosting uranium-related investments

Niall McGeeMining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Cameco employee is shown during a media tour of the uranium mine in Cigar Lake, Sask., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015.

Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Shares in companies exposed to uranium are rallying based on intense speculative interest from social media site Reddit.

The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust , an exchange-traded investment that tracks physical uranium, was up 12 per cent in early trading on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.  Cameco Corp. shares, which have rallied 55 per cent since late August, were up 3 per cent.

This year, retail traders on sites like Wallstreetbets have muscled traditional market-moving institutional investors out of the way, and single-handedly driven up the share prices of companies such as Gamestop Corp. and Blackberry Ltd. to levels far above what was considered fair value. On a number of occasions after huge spikes, companies such as Gamestop have fallen back to earth quickly after the Reddit investors moved on to other stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors on social media sites have also targeted the mining sector this year with silver getting a huge boost a few months ago due to a similar Reddit-inspired rally. Lately, Wallstreetbets has zeroed in on uranium, with speculators pushing the narrative that the nuclear fuel will benefit from the move to greener sources of energy.  While the mining of uranium and construction of power plants generate large amounts of carbon dioxide, nuclear power itself produces no emissions.

Bill Harris, a portfolio manager with Toronto-based Avenue Investment Management, which owns shares in Cameco, is watching the current rally with a mix of bemusement and wonder. While delighted that his investment is working out, the rapid jump in the commodity has him setting short-term limits that allow the firm to partly cash out its position, while still maintaining a stake in the market to take advantage of possible additional upside. “It’s crazy,” he said of the current Reddit-fueled rally that he says has little do with fundamentals.

Like the silver market, uranium appears tailor-made for big bumps when speculators take hold. After cutbacks in production among miners like Cameco, the supply of physical uranium is tight meaning even short term bumps in demand can result in big price movements. Demand in the uranium industry has also increased this year due to the entry of players like Sprott into the market. Earlier this year, Sprott Asset Management LP paid $14.5-million to reorganize Uranium Participation Corp. The reorganized entity, called the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, is one of the few companies in the world that stockpiles physical uranium.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies