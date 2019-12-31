 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Refuelers at Montreal’s two airports go on strike, increasing chances of more delays

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

The unionized workers responsible for refuelling planes at Montreal’s two airports walked off the job on Tuesday morning, raising the prospects of more flight delays and cancellations amid freezing rain and snow.

About 100 employees of Swissport Canada went on strike after rejecting on Friday a tentative agreement reached between the employee and their union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Swissport issued a statement that accused the union of failing to bargain in good faith. “Our proposal included compensation increases for all employees that met the majority of the union’s demands,” Swissport said. Swissport said the Canada Industrial Relations Board heard the complaint on Monday, but has yet to make a ruling. ​

In its statement, Swissport said airport operations are unaffected “so far.”

“Anyone working for or on behalf of Swissport Canada has received thorough safety and job-specific training appropriate to their role,” Swissport said. “Our management team is actively engaged in the onboarding process because we have an obligation to our workforce and our partners to maintain a safe environment at both” Montreal airports.

Refuelling operations are continuing using trained managers and workers from other airports, but the operator of Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and Mirabel International Airport warned the strike could cause flight delays.

“Aéroports de Montréal [ADM] regrets that passengers ... through no fault of their own, in the midst of a labour dispute between Swissport Fuelling and its employees responsible for refuelling aircrafts,” the airport authority said in a statement.

Dozens of fights were cancelled at Trudeau airport on Monday amid freezing rain and snow that prompted the airport to limit takeoffs and landings. At noon on Tuesday, several flights were posted as delayed or cancelled.

Air Canada, the biggest airline at Trudeau airport, said it took actions ahead of time to ensure its operations are not affected by the strike.

“In anticipation of possible job action, we undertook several measures to ensure we continue to transport our customers, including tankering extra fuel and arranging alternate fuel suppliers,” said Peter Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for Montreal-based Air Canada. “We are also working closely with ADM and Swissport, which has made contingency plans to maintain its operations.”

A union representative was not available. A Swissport representative declined to comment. The Zurich-based company provides fuelling and ground handling services at 10 Canadian airports, and operates worldwide. ​

