Regulator again raises banks’ capital buffer, says risks ‘remain elevated’

For the second time in six months, Canada's large banks will be required to hold more capital as the country's banking regulator raises a buffer designed to guard against shocks to the financial system.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said that "key vulnerabilities" faced by Canada's Big Six banks "remain elevated,” and the regulator will hike the "Domestic Stability Buffer" to 2 per cent of a bank's risk weighted assets on Oct. 31, up from the current level of 1.75 per cent.

The buffer serves as an added cushion to bolster banks’ core capital reserves in anticipation of an eventual economic downturn. The regulator first disclosed its existence last year, promising to update markets on its status at least every six months. At the first opportunity last December, OSFI announced it would hike the buffer from 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent starting Apr. 30, citing “systemic vulnerabilities” that included high household indebtedness, uncertainty in housing markets and increasing corporate debt.

Story continues below advertisement

In raising the buffer again on Tuesday, OSFI again cited the indebtedness of Canadian households, but also pointed to "asset imbalances and institutional indebtedness" as factors. The regulator has echoed the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system, in arguing that Canada's banks should take advantage of a steady economic backdrop and a run of low credit losses as "a window of opportunity" to make themselves more resilient by boosting their capital holdings.

All six of the affected banks have robust capital levels that comfortably exceed the new minimum set by OSFI. At an industry conference in January, the chief executives from Canada’s largest banks shrugged off OSFI’s December decision to raise the buffer, saying it wouldn’t impact their plans for acquisitions, dividend increases or share buybacks. “It doesn’t change anything,” Toronto-Dominion Bank CEO Bharat Masrani said at the time.

But more recently, some banks missed analysts profit estimates when they disclosed earnings for the fiscal second quarter, as expected loan losses began to swell and the pace of growth in domestic retail banking slowed.

Currently, the country's largest banks must maintain a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio at or above 9.75 per cent. Regulators see CET1 as a key measure of a bank's resilience to shocks, especially after the financial crisis of 2008-2009 exposed the weakness in banks' capital reserves. The current minimum consists of a base-level requirement of 4.5 per cent, a 2.5-per-cent "capital conservation buffer," an extra 1-per-cent surcharge because of their size, plus the Domestic Stability Buffer. After Oct. 31, the minimum will be 10 per cent.

The domestic stability buffer applies only to Canada's six largest banks: Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

As of Apr. 30, those six banks held CET1 ratios ranging from 11.1 per cent at Scotiabank, which recently made $7-billion in acquisitions, to 12 per cent at TD.