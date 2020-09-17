Regulators prohibit discount brokers from selling funds with embedded advisory fees

Discount brokerages will be banned in 2022 from selling certain mutual funds that have charged investors billions in fees for advice they did not receive.
On Thursday, the Canadian Securities Administrators, an umbrella group for all provincial securities commissions, finalized rules that will see a trailer commission ban for all discount brokerages come into effect on June 1, 2022.
The new rules will prohibit fund companies from paying trailing commissions to any investment dealer that does not provide advice, such as online discount brokerages.
Related: Lawsuits push ahead over trailing fees being paid to discount brokerages
Related: Investor advocates impatient with lack of reform on mutual fund sales charges
Carrick: Is 1% a fair fee for advice on stocks?
The changes in 2022 will be adopted at the same time that all provinces and territories – except Ontario – also implement a ban on deferred sales charges (DSC) on mutual funds. (DSC funds charge investors a redemption fee when they pull money before a set date.)
Trailing commissions are generally part of the annual management expense ratio (MER) of a fund – the yearly bundle of fees charged to investors. The commissions are typically paid to compensate financial advisers for providing advice and service to investors who bought the fund, and charge about 1 per cent.
The CSA says the trailer ban for discount brokerages will affect all funds that pay trailing commissions, including funds sold under the DSC option, and expects fund organizations and dealers to comply with the new rules in a way that “ensures the best outcome for investors”, particularly those with DSC holdings.
As a result of the ban, investors who currently hold DSC funds will not be required to pay redemption fees, said the CSA in a release.
Thursday’s rule announcement comes after a decade of controversy in the investment community where investor advocates and industry groups have objected to discount brokerages accepting trailing commissions, many of them placing the blame on regulators for not immediately ending the practice.
Discount brokers - also known as order-executive-only dealers- have never been allowed to provide advice to investors as per regulatory rules. Yet, majority of the 15 online brokerages in Canada have charged clients billions in advice fees for a service they do not provide.
In recent class action lawsuit filed against Canada’s largest discount brokerages, it is estimated that since 1993, discount brokers have been incorrectly paid about $5-billion in “trailing commissions.”
For prominent investor advocate Ken Kvienko, the two year transition period is too long for a rule that the fund industry has known was coming since last December- leaving investors at risk of additional fees being charged.
“This is one of the biggest investment scandals in Canadian history,” said Mr. Kivenko, in an interview last month. “All the while, discount brokers will be allowed to continue offering [advice series] mutual funds with trailing commissions of 1 per cent. It is unacceptable.”
Regulators say the two year transition period will allow online brokerages to alter their systems and processes to comply with these new rules, reassess compensation arrangements and implement new fee charging systems. As well, provide mutual fund companies with enough time to make available a no-trailing commission mutual fund series for do-it-yourself investors.
CSA Chair and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers, Louise Morisset says the changes can occur sooner that the 2022 date.
"Where possible, investment fund managers and OEO dealers are strongly encouraged to accelerate their transition away from mutual fund series with trailing commissions,” he said in a statement.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.