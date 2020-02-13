Regulators scale back proposed rules on use of alternative financial measures

Bowing to pressure, Canadian securities regulators have scaled back proposed rules designed to rein in companies that use alternative financial measures to make their results look better.
The Canadian Securities Administrators, an umbrella group for all the provincial securities regulators, released their new proposed revised rules Thursday after more than a year of feedback and revisions. The rewritten rules will cover fewer companies and fewer types of performance measures.
At the same time, the CSA proposal elevates its views from mere guidance, which many Canadian companies have not been following, to formal rules. That will allow provincial securities cases to pursue enforcement cases against companies they see as having misled shareholders with unduly rosy metrics.
The proposed rules are now subject to another 90-day comment period, with the timeline for formal adoption depending on the nature of the next round of feedback.
“I won’t say it’s scaling back,” says Hugo Lacroix, superintendent of securities markets of Quebec’s Autorité des marchés financiers, which led the project, along with Alberta. “I think we are quite confident that we arrived with a still-robust proposal ... We are quite convinced that we will be achieving our main objective, which is providing clarity and quality non-GAAP performance measures and ratios to investors.”
Non-GAAP measures are numbers – often calculations of profit – that deviate from generally accepted accounting principles. The concern is that companies could mislead investors about their true health by crafting their own financial metrics apart from their financial statements and their auditors’ blessing.
In September, 2018, the CSA rolled out a plan to turn its existing non-GAAP guidelines into rules, with the power of enforcement behind them. That would put Canada on par with the United States, where the Securities and Exchange Commission’s non-GAAP regulations allow it to pursue companies for what it sees as misleading disclosure.
The proposed Canadian rules, however, were seen as farther-reaching and more robust than even the U.S. regulations. That led to concerns that companies would release fewer performance measures, reducing the amount of information available to investors.
“At the heart of it is the fact that regulators feel that there has been unbalanced disclosure,” says Lara Gaede, co-leader of Deloitte’s Securities Centre of Excellence and the former Alberta Securities Commission chief accountant who helped lead the process.
“There has been some abuse, historically. It was always a topic that would come up in the annual continuous disclosure reports. The existing staff notice had been revised numerous times. So I think at the heart of the matter is the regulators still fundamentally feel that they need securities law in order to enhance compliance and, when necessary, take enforcement action. And that part has not changed from the first version to the second version.”
The CSA received written comments and conducted a series of feedback sessions where companies, accounting firms, investors and others weighed in. Mr. Lacroix said Thursday that companies indeed said they may cut back on performance measures if they were more tightly regulated.
“We are not saying non-GAAP [measures] should not be used and are not useful," he said. “We think it’s important to provide a way to management to put things in context, explain their views and leave to investors the access to that perspective and make their decision.”
The non-GAAP conversation accelerated in Canada in September, 2016, when The Globe and Mail published the results of a report by Veritas Investment Research. Veritas found 70 per cent of the members of the S&P/TSX 60 stock index of large public companies used some form of “non-GAAP” metric in their results – and many seemed to be violating the CSA’s guidance on how to report them.
The dialogue has expanded since then. The Accounting Standards Board (AcSB) of Canada introduced a framework in 2018 for how all entities, from companies to non-profits, should use numbers that are non-GAAP. Financial Executives International (FEI), a trade group for chief financial officers and other corporate leaders, and the Canadian Coalition on Good Governance, a group of institutional investors, have also weighed in.
Mr. Lacroix said Thursday that Canada’s provincial securities regulators “realized after making a lot of surveillance activity, focused exams and comments to issuers, even with all those efforts from securities commission across the country, we didn’t feel the needle move to the extent way wanted. We felt we had the right approach, the right guidance, but now, with the rule, it will make our statements stronger.”
“Before even saying the word enforcement,” he continued, “I think in a lot of instances, we will see a lot of non-GAAP measures being much more explained and transparent just because we have transferred this guidance into a rule.”