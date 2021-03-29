 Skip to main content
Regulators unveil new guidance for cryptocurrency traders in Canada

Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
Canadian securities regulators have issued much-awaited guidelines on how cryptocurrency trading platforms will be regulated, aimed at a proliferation of unregistered digital currency trading platforms that are based in Canada or facilitate trades for Canadians.

The guidelines, published by the Canadian Securities Administrators – an umbrella organization for all 13 provincial and territorial regulators – lays out in detail how existing securities legislation applicable to dealers and issuers of traditional securities would apply to crypto trading platforms, depending on their exact function.

All platforms that currently facilitate trades in digital tokens or contracts involving crypto assets are now required to register as investment dealers and become members of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) or must apply for an interim registration until the activities of their business are clarified with regulators.

There are currently hundreds of companies that offer crypto trading services in Canada, but only one – Wealthsimple Crypto – has voluntarily registered to be regulated. Most of these businesses are only required to register with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), a government agency responsible for tracking and enforcing money laundering and terrorist financing.

“The guidance in our notice details steps platform operators need to take to comply with securities legislation as they prepare to fully integrate into the Canadian regulatory structure,” Louis Morisset, CSA chair and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers, Quebec’s securities regulator, said in a statement.

The immediate next step for these platforms, according to Mr. Morisset, is to contact their local securities regulator to figure out how to register and what regulatory requirements are applicable.

The Ontario Securities Commission, meanwhile, issued a harsh warning on Monday for crypto trading platforms that fail to bring their businesses “into compliance” by April 19, the deadline for businesses to contact the OSC about registering their activities.

“Unregistered crypto asset trading platforms expose Ontario investors to significant risks, including potential loss, theft and misuse of their assets. The recent explosion of unregistered platforms has magnified these risks,” said Grant Vingoe, chair and CEO of the OSC in a statement.

