Reitmans cutting roughly 1,400 jobs and shutting down Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity stores

Reitmans Canada Ltd. is cutting approximately 1,400 jobs -- approximately 20 per cent of its workforce -- and shutting down its Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle banners, as part of the Canadian apparel retailer's restructuring plan.
The Montreal-based company announced on Monday that it will be closing stores to "optimize its retail footprint," and will narrow its focus to its three retail brands Reitmans, Penningtons and RW & Co. The other two banners, which make up 131 of the company's 576 stores across Canada, will close their doors over the summer.
The job cuts include approximately 1,100 retail store staff and 300 head office staff.
Reitmans, which was struggling with long-term challenges even before the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, is in the midst of a restructuring process that began on May 19 when it obtained creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). In the fiscal year ended Feb. 1, Reitmans reported a net loss of $87.4-million on sales of $869.5-million.
"We know that when we come out of this process, we want to be more agile. We want to be better-sized," chief executive Stephen Reitman told the Globe and Mail at the time.
The company had been working to improve the performance of its retail businesses before the pandemic hit, but it "can no longer afford the required resources to bring them back to profitability," Mr. Reitman said in a statement on Monday.
The Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle stores will reopen in the coming weeks according to provincial guidelines, and will begin liquidating inventory. The Thyme stores will permanently close on July 18, and Addition Elle stores will close Aug. 15.
The company will be expanding its products at plus-size banner Penningtons in an attempt to retain Addition Elle shoppers after the stores close. “We are committed to the plus-size market in Canada with both a size-inclusive offering at Reitmans, and dedicated expertise and service at Penningtons,” Mr. Reitman said in the statement.
