Reitmans seeks creditor protection

Open this photo in gallery A shopper enters the Heartland Reitman's Store in Mississauga, Ont., January 15, 2015. J.P. Moczulski/The Canadian Press

Canadian apparel retailer Reitmans Canada Ltd. is seeking protection from its creditors as the company continues to struggle with long-term business challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reitmans announced on Tuesday that it will seek protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) while it undergoes restructuring. Earlier this month, Reitmans warned that its "ability to continue as a going concern" would depend partly on its ability to secure financing to meet its financial obligations. The company said on Tuesday that it is currently seeking interim financing as part of the restructuring process, and is also "in discussion with lenders with respect to a permanent financing" following its restructuring.

Change is part of DNA for retailers, says industry watcher

The company was struggling with lagging sales even before the pandemic forced the closure of its nearly 600 stores across Canada. Reitmans had been cutting costs and attempting to address the weakness of its plus-size clothing stores, an effort that had not won back customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Like many apparel retailers, Reitmans' stores were considered non-essential businesses in many jurisdictions, and were forced to close their doors as part of widespread measures to contain the pandemic. The company also has a significant footprint within shopping malls, which have not yet reopened in some places, including in Ontario.

Reitmans is planning to keep its e-commerce operations going and will re-open stores as permitted, depending on provincial and regional guidelines, the company said.

"The retail landscape has been in constant flux over the past several years, resulting in the evolution of consumer behaviour and purchasing patterns," the company said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the pandemic has created a "new and unknown era" for the retail industry.

Reitmans has 576 stores under the banners Reitmans, Penningtons, RW & Co., Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity.

In its last fiscal year, ended Feb. 1, Reitmans reported a net loss of $87.4-million on sales of $869.6-million.

“Filing for protection under the CCAA is truly the hardest decision we have had to make as an organization in our almost one hundred years of history,” CEO Stephen Reitman said in the statement. “But this pandemic has left us no choice – we believe that this is the only course of action to ensure we remain successful in the future.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.