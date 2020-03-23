 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Remaining Cineplex staff asked to take a pay cut

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Open this photo in gallery

Theatre operator Cineplex has been forced to close its cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

As its cinemas remain closed and operations have stalled amid the pandemic, Cineplex Inc. is asking full-time staff to take a pay cut and has announced that members of the executive team are suspending their own pay for two weeks.

All Canadians have been urged to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and many non-essential businesses have closed and temporarily laid off staff. Canada’s largest cinema chain has laid off hourly workers at its 165 theatres and entertainment venues such as the Rec Room and Playdium. Now it has told its remaining employees that they will also face temporary layoffs if they do not accept a reduction in pay. Full-time salaried employees include head office staff as well as some managers at its theatres.

The term for the pay cut began Saturday and will continue until April 17.

“We are aware that this is a lot to ask during what is already a very challenging and uncertain time for us all,” CEO Ellis Jacob wrote in a memo Friday. With the safety concerns around COVID-19 addressed by closing the theatres and asking employees to work from home, he said the executive team’s focus “has shifted to ensuring the long-term stability of our business and our readiness to return once the crisis has passed.”

After two weeks without pay, executives at the senior vice-president level or above will be paid 40 per cent of their regular salary; vice-presidents and executive directors will be paid 55 per cent; and all others will be paid no less than 60 per cent. The company said it would also cover the costs of health benefits for employees who choose to stay on and accept the pay reduction.

For hourly workers who have been temporarily laid off but do not qualify for employment insurance, the company is planning to pay “a lump sum similar to what they would have received through EI” for a period of 2½ weeks, the memo stated. Like some other companies that have been faced with layoffs, Cineplex is in contact with retailers that are hiring temporary workers, such as grocery stores, to discuss placements for laid-off employees.

“Our current intention is to rehire all of you when operations resume,” Mr. Jacob wrote in the memo.

Cineplex confirmed the plans in a release Monday and said it planned to “canvass our elected representatives” about relief measures for the retail industry.

Like many retailers whose operations have been affected by the pandemic, Cineplex’s stock has taken a significant hit. One month ago its share price was more than $33; for the past week it has traded below $11.

In December, U.K.-based cinema conglomerate Cineworld Group PLC announced a $2.8-billion deal to acquire Cineplex. Investors are concerned the unprecedented global crisis of COVID-19 could put such deals in jeopardy.

In the memo, Mr. Jacob wrote that “nothing has changed with respect to the status of the transaction” but added that while both companies are focused on managing the pandemic, they have suspended work on integrating operations with Cineworld-owned Regal Cinemas.

“We have a strong company and are taking steps to ensure that we can rebound once things stabilize,” Mr. Jacob wrote.

