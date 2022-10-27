Another Canadian startup that raised significant venture capital during the pandemic technology boom has slashed its workforce as the sector’s troubles mount.

RenoRun Inc., a Montreal startup building an Instacart-like service delivering construction materials to contractors, on Thursday cut 43 per cent of its staff, or 210 people. It’s the second round of layoffs for the company in three months, after it cut 70 employees, or 12 per cent of its staff at the time, in August and suspended its geographic expansion plans. RenoRun, which had more than 550 employees in July, now has 274. The cuts were across the organization including three of its eight-person senior executive team, CEO Eamonn O’Rourke said in an interview.

“We pride ourselves on our people first, and to have to do something like this is tough for everybody,” he said. While he expects RenoRun to more than double revenue in 2022 compared to 2021 – a consistent pattern for the company – “the business environment we’re operating in has fundamentally changed.”

Consumer confidence is declining and interest rates are rising in the face of mounting inflation, so “people are inevitably going to stop spending on discretionary spending like remodeling,” which will hurt his customers and impact his business. He said some RenoRun clients who previously had 12 to 18 months of work booked have seen that level drop to six to 12 months.

“The level of uncertainty in both the macroeconomic and the venture capital environment means we need to plan for the worst and reduce expenses. To manage the company’s risks, we’ll focus on serving our base of core customers and doing it profitably.”

Layoffs have swept across the tech sector this year as valuations have crashed. Companies have had to change quickly from a “grow-at-all-costs” mentality to instead setting out a path to reaching profitability as fears of an impending recession mount.

Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks tech startup job losses, shows 706 companies have laid off 94,000 people in 2022. Shopify, Clearco and Hootsuite are among the Canadian companies that have cut workers.

Mr. O’Rourke founded RenoRun in 2016 with his spouse Joelle Chartrand and her brother Devlin (who has since left) after the couple took a break in California the prior year from running several construction companies together. When Mr. O’Rourke saw how Instacart’s on-demand grocery delivery service worked, he thought the model would be a hit with general contractors, delivering everything from screws to two-by-fours and saving them trips to the store.

RenoRun started in Montreal in 2017 with Mr. O’Rourke and team walking onto job sites offering free coffee and a sales pitch. Demand grew quickly and RenoRun expanded to Toronto and the U.S. RenoRun raised $25-million in venture capital in 2019 from Canadian and US investors.

RenoRun became a vertically integrated e-commerce merchant, overseeing its logistics with branded vans and uniformed drivers and building technology to handle ordering, route optimization and invoicing, with a warehouse in each market and fed by an array of suppliers.

Mr. O’Rourke felt the company had huge potential serving a US$500-billion remodeling market in North America. At the peak of the tech bubble last year, RenoRun raised US$142-million led by Tiger Management (the funding was only announced this past February). It was one of a spree of deals in Canada by the New York hedge fund as it become one of the world’s most prolific technology backers, only to retreat from once the sector teetered.

Mr. O’Rourke had hoped in 2022 for his company to hit US$100-million in revenue, expand from serving five cities – Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago – to 10 and to keep hiring. But after entering Washington D.C. it decided to stop expanding, trim staff and preserve cash.

“While this decision is difficult, it is the choice that will enable us to build a lasting company that leans into the opportunity this affords us” over the long term, Mr. O’Rourke said in an email to employees Thursday.