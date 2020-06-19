 Skip to main content
Repare shares soar in Nasdaq debut as Montreal cancer drug developer hits $1-billion valuation

Sean SilcoffTechnology Reporter
Montreal cancer drug developer Repare Therapeutics Inc. joined the ranks of US$1-billion Canadian drug developers Friday, debuting in late-morning trading at $32.05 a share on the Nasdaq – a 60-per-cent leap from its issue price set Thursday. It is the largest ever initial public offering of a Canadian biotech and follows a string of big fundings of domestic startups.

Sources say the 11-million-share offering was more than 20 times oversubscribed, after strong demand for many other biotech IPOs in the U.S. this year. The company upsized its IPO three times this week and could raise up to US$253-million in gross proceeds if its four U.S. underwriters also exercise their option to buy 1.65 million shares. At the start of trading, Repare was worth US$1.1-billion. The stock peaked at $34 before settling back to $30 in early afternoon trading.

“People are realizing health care is a good defensive asset to have in an economic downturn,” said Jean-François Pariseau, a partner with Montreal-based Amplitude Venture Capital, an early Repare backer. “There’s tremendous interest. I think we’ll see an acceleration of stories like Repare” from Canada.

It’s also a big win for the Quebec investors that backed Repare early on, including Teralys Capital and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ – one of the few Canadian institutions that invest actively in domestic biotech. The Fonds invested US$9.75 million in two private financings in 2017 and 2019 and held 1.75-million shares at issue, worth US$55-million at the opening.

Repare joins British Columbia-based Zymeworks Inc and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in reaching US$1-billion valuations on Nasdaq. Two other Canadian drug developers, Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. – formerly led by Clarissa Desjardins, the wife of Repare CEO Lloyd Segal – and BlueRock Therapeutics, were sold to foreign buyers in 2019 for US$1-billion valuations. Another Canadian cancer treatment developer, Hamilton’s Fusion Pharmaceuticals, is also going public on Nasdaq, while kidney disease drug developer Chinook Therapeutics Inc., jointly based in Vancouver and Seattle, is merging with Nasdaq-traded Aduro Biotech Inc. Three other Canadian biotech companies listed on Nasdaq last year.

Despite the activity there has been little Canadian institutional investor interest in the domestic sector outside Quebec, with one exception when Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in Fusion this year. The sector, which generated heavy losses in Canada in the 2000s, has rebounded in the past decade thanks to government aid and a surge of new drug developments globally built on breakthroughs in areas such as genetic research and artificial intelligence.

“My prediction is that in the long run large [Canadian] institutional investors won’t be able to ignore or not allocate to the sector,” Mr. Segal said. “That’s just math. Life science and biotech and bio-pharmaceuticals have powered the performance of the index. If you weren’t participating in biotech you would have much harder time meeting your benchmark.”

Repare is developing “precision oncology” drugs that attack genetic defects in cancerous tumours, preventing toxic cells from repairing their DNA. The goal is to treat smaller patient groups based on their genetic makeup, with the hope the drugs will respond more effectively while generating fewer side effects.

The company was founded in 2016 by research scientists from New York University and Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital, including Dan Durocher, principal investigator at Toronto’s Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, whom Mr. Segal described as “the oncology gene-whisperer.” He joined the company after serving as an entrepreneur-in-residence with San Francisco’s Versant Ventures, one of the most active foreign investors in Canadian biotech and Repare’s creator.

Repare, which aims to get its lead drug into human trials in the third quarter, struck a partnership last month with Bristol Myers Squibb to identify drug candidates.

Mr. Segal, 56, a former McKinsey & Co. consultant who previously led three biotech firms, conducted the marketing road show for the IPO virtually, holding 130 investor meetings by phone and video conference, from his home in Westmount, Que. “Banks are going to wonder if you ever need to do [in-person road shows] again,” he said. “It’s much better for the environment, much easier for the teams, and more efficient.”

He credited Ms. Desjardins, who took Clementia public in 2017 and sits on the boards of several biotech firms, as his “secret weapon through [the process] ... she’s a great adviser. If there’s any success in this IPO I ascribe a lot of the credit to her.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story


