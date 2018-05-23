Trump aims at NAFTA allies with imported-vehicle tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to slap a 25-per-cent tariff on all imported vehicles, a move that would upend the global auto industry and cause serious damage to Canada’s manufacturing sector.

The idea, first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal, comes as the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement remains deadlocked over automotive content rules. Such levies would likely cancel out the deal, making it prohibitively expensive to import vehicles into the U.S.

One U.S. industry source briefed on the administration’s internal trade deliberations confirmed the tariff plan has been under discussion for some time. But the source said it is meant only as a pressure tactic to push Canada and Mexico for a better deal on NAFTA and to press other countries that are currently negotiating exemptions from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. The source said it is unlikely such tariffs would ever materialize.

Mr. Trump took aim at Canada earlier in the day, saying his neighbour was “very difficult to deal with” and had been “very spoiled” under NAFTA. U.S. auto workers, he said, would be “very happy” with an upcoming announcement.

“NAFTA’s very difficult. Mexico has been very difficult to deal with. Canada has been very difficult to deal with. They have been taking advantage of the United States for a long time. I am not happy with their request. But I will tell you, in the end, we will win – and we’ll win big,” he told reporters on the White House lawn as he prepared to depart for an event in New York. “They’re very spoiled because nobody’s done this. But I will tell you, what they’ve asked for is not fair.”

The tariff move would make use of Section 232, an obscure piece of U.S. trade law that allows the government to hit products with levies for “national security” reasons. Under 232, the administration would first conduct an investigation before deciding whether to impose tariffs, creating months of mounting pressure on U.S. trading partners.

One Canadian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they had heard nothing of Mr. Trump’s plan for auto tariffs.

Mr. Trump used 232 earlier this year to hit steel and aluminum imports with levies of 25 per cent and 10 per cent.

The U.S. temporarily exempted Canada and Mexico from those tariffs pending the outcome of NAFTA talks. The exclusion, however, runs out on June 1, and Canada is lobbying furiously to get it extended. One possibility under discussion, said a source with knowledge of the NAFTA negotiations, is for the three countries to announce a high-level agreement on autos before June 1 – which would be enough for the U.S. to extend the exemption – and then keep negotiating the details.

A 232 investigation on vehicles would turn up the heat on Canada and Mexico even more.

“This guy is amazing. Wow,” said Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers of Canada, who added that he had not heard of the idea.

If it applies to all countries, a vehicle tariff would penalize Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Corp., which have assembly plants in Canada that ship as much as 80 per cent of their production to the U.S. market, as well as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and exports from its two assembly plants in Ontario.

It would also affect Honda Motor Co. Ltd., which assembles the Civic compact car and CR-V crossover in Alliston, Ont., and Toyota Motor Corp., which has begun a $1.4-billion investment in its Canadian plants in Cambridge and Woodstock, Ont., to boost production of its RAV-4 crossover, the best-selling vehicle in its lineup in Canada and the United States.

The Detroit-based companies – as well as many offshore-based auto makers such as BMW AG and Volkswagen AG – also have large vehicle assembly operations in Mexico that would be subject to such a tariff.

Peter Sklar, auto analyst with BMO Nesbitt Burns, said about 3.9 million vehicles were imported into the United States last year from Europe and Asia. That was more than 20 per cent of total U.S. sales.

Autos are the Trump administration’s top priority in the NAFTA talks. His trade chief, Robert Lighthizer, has demanded more stringent rules on auto content to ensure that more components in North American-made cars – particularly steel, aluminum and glass – are sourced from within the NAFTA zone. He is also demanding that 40 per cent of the content of a vehicle come from plants where workers make at least US$15 an hour, a policy meant to move jobs back to the U.S. from Mexico, where auto workers make an average of US$4 an hour.

Both Canada and Mexico proposed deals this month that would have resolved the auto issue in exchange for the U.S. dropping other contentious demands. Mr. Lighthizer, however, rejected them both and has signalled he is prepared for a long negotiation.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday that negotiators are still talking. She spoke Monday with Mr. Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo. She is ready to meet them both, she said, whenever there is a possibility for a breakthrough.

“The three of us agreed to be in constant contact, to be available to one another at any time, and we all agreed that the three of us are ready to jump on a plane and meet anywhere to get this done,” she said. “My suitcase is packed.”

With a report from Robert Fife in Ottawa