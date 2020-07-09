Report on AIMCo losses blames risk-management lapses and inadequate oversight

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Report on AIMCo losses blames risk-management lapses and inadequate oversight

Jeffrey JonesMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Alberta’s public-sector investment manager has suffered from a poor approach to risk management and insufficient oversight, which led to its $2.1-billion loss on derivatives trading, an investigation by the Crown corporation’s board of directors has concluded.

Alberta Investment Management Corp., known as AIMCo, failed to properly gauge the potential for huge losses from a derivative trading strategy that involved betting against market volatility. In fact, AIMCo expanded the program two years ago and was too late to cut its losses before markets whipsawed in March, said the board’s report into the trading rout, released on Thursday.

“The losses incurred by our clients as a result of the [volatility] strategy are wholly unacceptable,” the report said. “The board is determined that the lessons from this experience will improve AIMCo’s management processes, prevent any similar occurrences and, most importantly, strengthen the risk culture of AIMCo.”

Story continues below advertisement

The board, assisted by Barbara Zvan, former chief risk officer of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, investigated what went wrong, and listed 10 changes that AIMCo has adopted. They include giving senior executives and the directors more oversight, making sure risk-management and investment staff collaborate more closely, and developing procedures to identify which strategies could lead to large and unexpected losses.

Kevin Uebelein, AIMCo’s chief executive officer, said he bears the ultimate responsibility for the failed strategy and for improving the culture and procedures.

“I’m the CEO, so ultimately the accountability falls entirely in my lap. That’s for the performance of investments and anything else that happens at AIMCo,” Mr. Uebelein said in his first interview since the trading loss came to light in April.

“So with the board’s report, I’ve been doing my own analysis and research, my own personal learning. Frankly, the board and I have reached virtually the same conclusions about what should have happened differently and didn’t, and what needs to be done.”

AIMCo manages $119-billion for 31 clients in Alberta. They include public-sector pension funds and government accounts such as the $18-billion Heritage Savings Trust Fund, the rainy-day fund built in the 1970s from a portion of oil and gas revenues.

When financial markets went on a roller-coaster ride in response to economic disruptions caused by COVID-19, the volatility bet – which had been a reliable moneymaker since AIMCo adopted it in 2013 – produced outsized losses equal to a sixth of its 2019 investment returns. It has scrapped the strategy.

The loss, which came on top of other negative investment results amid the pandemic, prompted pension-fund clients to question why AIMCo did not adequately manage the risk, and why it traded such derivatives. It has also fuelled heated debate in Alberta over Premier Jason Kenney’s recent legislation that puts more pension funds under the AIMCo umbrella, and his proposal to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan and launch a provincial one.

Story continues below advertisement

The debacle caused internal upheaval. Last month, AIMCo said it had parted ways with its vice-president of public equities and a portfolio manager who ran the volatility-based strategies. Mr. Uebelein declined to say if more staff changes are possible.

The board accurately identified the problems with the corporate culture as it relates to risk and what needs to be done to prevent multibillion-dollar losses in the future, he said. No employee at AIMCo, regardless of job function, can assume that managing risk is someone else’s job, even though there is a risk-management team, Mr. Uebelein said. Most employees see that as part of their role, but it has to be all staff, he said.

The board said the cause of the failure of the volatility strategy was that “the breadth and depth of risk governance controls, collaboration and risk culture” were unsatisfactory, despite some improvement in recent years.

The changes don’t necessarily prohibit future derivatives trading, but establish much more stringent review, analysis and approval processes – including board approval at a “significant” level of exposure, the report said.

Mr. Uebelein called the fallout from the volatility loss “painful and demoralizing.”

“We know that we could and should be doing better. We know that we as an organization are better than this. We know that we have to be forthright and transparent with our clients, which we have been,” he said. “It is a gut punch, but it’s one that I think we’ve managed through quite well; in other words, we can’t afford to let anything else not get done, and so we’re not going to let anything else not get done.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, AIMCo’s largest client, the Local Authorities Pension Plan, reported it had suffered a 10.2-per-cent loss in the first quarter. The $50-billion plan, whose beneficiaries are health care and municipal workers, tempered some of the loss with its own investments.

Key recommendations from AIMCo investigation report

Chief executive, risk and investment officers to take personal leadership roles in making sure risk and investment management staff have collaborative relationship. A portion of investment and risk-management staff compensation to be tied to improved collaboration.

Management will reinforce need for appropriate companywide risk culture, with better description of risk appetite and tolerance.

Management will submit to the board revised approval thresholds for any investment strategy or product involving options, swaps or other derivatives, other than derivatives used solely for purposes of hedging risks.

The board to be kept apprised of stress-test results for strategies with potential for outsized losses.

Escalation and remediation procedures will be developed to identify risks that could lead to disproportionate or unexpected losses, regardless of the risk limit.

Story continues below advertisement

Risk-management group will provide an independent review of all significant investment risks associated with new or expanded investments.

CEO will update AIMCo’s talent-management strategy, organizational design and management-succession plan.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies