Report on Health Care 2021

The promise and pitfalls of psychedelics

Turn on the TV or flip through the latest bestseller list and it’s clear there’s a renewed interest in the potential of psychedelic drugs to provide emotional healing.

Quick and (un)easy: The challenges with rapid testing

Rapid COVID-19 tests are widely viewed as a key tool for managing outbreaks, particularly among children as winter approaches and the highly infectious Delta variant remains the dominant strain in Canada.

SPONSOR CONTENT How advances in cell and gene therapy could revolutionize medicine

The race is on to find a treatment and possibly a cure for Alzheimer’s

More than half a million Canadians are living with dementia and that number is expected to nearly double by the end of the decade, according to The Alzheimer Society of Canada, driven by aging demographics and longer lifespans.

How AI will change what happens when you see a doctor

Picture an operating room where an artificial intelligence powered machine monitors a patient for imperceptible signs of trouble, warning doctors and nurses about adverse effects of a surgery before they become critical.

SPONSOR CONTENT A scientific advancement that could change patients’ lives

It’s time to better support the three million Canadians with a rare disease

After finding out her private health insurer would no longer pay for a drug helping with her cystic fibrosis, Lilia Zaharieva decided to sell everything she owned to stay on the medication.

Is it time for Canada to overhaul its immunization system?

Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been choppy: A federal framework, combined with a patchwork of provincial and territorial strategies, created many of the same challenges the country’s health care system has been through in years past.

What happened to the promise of universal pharmacare?

Canada is the only developed country in the world with a universal health care system that doesn’t include universal coverage of prescription drugs.

How drugs are reviewed and approved in Canada

Talking Drugs: The road to commercialization