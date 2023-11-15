Open this photo in gallery: Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A group of former bank and regulatory executives are calling on Canada’s banking regulator to refrain from raising the capital cushion that the biggest banks must hold for the third time in the past year as a deteriorating economy weighs on profits.

In the spring, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) increased the domestic stability buffer (DSB) – a capital reserve that the banks must build as a cushion against a potential economic downturn – and is set to announce its next scheduled decision in December.

The DSB Council, an advisory group created by the C.D. Howe Institute, said in a report on Wednesday that OSFI should avoid another increase as the economic “bad times” that the regulator has been warning about have finally arrived, putting greater pressure on banks already facing squeezed profits and rising expenses.

OSFI raised the buffer in the spring to 3.5 per cent from 3 per cent of a bank’s risk-weighted assets to bolster the “insurance” banks have against mounting risks. When the regulator previously increased the DSB last December, it also raised the potential range of the buffer to between zero per cent and 4 per cent of a bank’s risk weighted assets. Previously, the highest end of the range was 3 per cent.

The regulator raises the level of the buffer in “good times” when the economy is growing. It can choose to lower the DSB in “bad times” of economic stress to free up capital for banks to continue investing in growth and lending to customers. OSFI’s next buffer decision is set for Dec. 8.

In the report, the group acknowledged that vulnerabilities, including rising household and corporate debt, higher borrowing costs, and fiscal and monetary policy uncertainty have magnified. But it countered that “economic activity has taken a turn for the worse.”

“The window has likely closed to raise the DSB buffer further and that doing so could be counterproductive,” the council said in the report, which is the group’s first publication since C.D. Howe created the DSB Council as part of its Centre on Financial and Monetary Policy in October.

The buffer applies only to financial institutions that are considered systemically important, including Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

In June, OSFI superintendent Peter Routledge said that the June decision to raise the DSB reflected the elevated risks in the financial system as climbing interest rates and home prices are boosting household debt levels, making them “more vulnerable to economic shocks.” But he also said that he “will not hesitate” to lower the buffer if necessary.

Banking regulators have been signalling growing concern over worsening vulnerabilities in the banking sector. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its semiannual report that it is closely monitoring potential losses at banks caused by deteriorating commercial real estate valuations and elevated interest rates. In October, OSFI warned in its annual risk outlook that higher interest rates and a weakening commercial real estate market are inflating risks at the country’s largest lenders.

But the higher capital requirements also force banks to set aside billions of dollars that would otherwise be earmarked to invest back in the growth of their business, make acquisitions or return money to shareholders through dividend increases and share buybacks.

A DSB adjustment also prompts a change to the minimum capital levels that a bank is expected to hold. The common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio – a measure of a lender’s ability to absorb losses – climbed to 11.5 per cent from 11 per cent on Nov. 1. Each of the six banks currently exceed the minimum by a wide margin, with all lenders posting a CET1 ratio of more than 12 per cent in the third quarter.

If OSFI were to raise the buffer again, some lenders would be precariously close to the minimum level.

While the banks’ CET1 ratios are expected to exceed 12 per cent in the fourth quarter, “some investors dread another hike in the regulatory minimums set by OSFI,” Bank of Montreal analyst Sohrab Movahedi said in a note to clients on Monday. “Should OSFI raise the DSB by an additional 50 basis points to the upper limit of 4 per cent, we believe all of the banks are in a position to absorb the higher requirements.” (A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.)

Under the tenure of Mr. Routledge, who took on the role in June 2021, OSFI has taken a more active role among the country’s largest financial institutions. In recent months, it has also begun outlining how it will probe non-financial threats including foreign interference and national-security – an expanded mandate from the federal government in its spring budget.

“Supervisors need grit. They must have a thick skin in the face of criticism or challenge from the institutions they oversee, just as referees must stand up to players, team owners or spectators,” Deputy Superintendent Ben Gully said in remarks at a C.D. Howe Institute luncheon on Tuesday. He added that while supervisors must practice healthy skepticism, “they must also ensure that this thick skin does not become a barrier to learning from experience.”

As part of OSFI’s expanded mandate, it is also developing new ways to assess the adequacy of the steps financial institutions take to mitigate risk.

“We don’t expect the new supervisory framework to lead to big surprises in the transition,” Mr. Gully said. “However, regulated institutions may see more rating changes than before as the new framework provides for greater differentiation than the old one.”