Restaurant Brands’ profit dragged lower as pandemic shutters Tim Hortons, other outlets

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Restaurant Brands’ profit dragged lower as pandemic shutters Tim Hortons, other outlets

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Restaurant closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have dragged down earnings for Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The Toronto-based parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen reported a 36-per-cent decline in net income in its second quarter, to US$164-million or 35 cents per share.

The company’s total revenues were US$1-billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to US$1.4-billion in the same period last year. Declines were driven by the company’s two largest franchise brands, Burger King and Tim Hortons. System-wide sales declined by 25.2 per cent at Burger King and 33.4 per cent at Tim Hortons. Popeyes meanwhile recorded sales growth of 24 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, the restaurants’ comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales not impacted by store openings or closures – fell by 29.3 per cent. Canada lagged global results slightly, with comparable sales declines of 29.9 per cent. When the pandemic first began affecting sales in the last two weeks of March, Tim Hortons’ comparable sales in Canada fell by a percentage in the mid-forties. At the end of July, Tim Hortons’ comparable sales were down in the “negative-mid-teens,” the company reported.

RBI’s restaurants around the world have mostly reopened, though many are operating with limited service through delivery, take-out and drive-throughs.

“It was encouraging to see our investments in digital channels drive meaningful incremental sales in the quarter and we’re excited that in our home markets, digital sales across brands grew over 120 per cent year-over-year and more than 30 per cent quarter-over-quarter,” chief executive officer Jose Cil said in a statement on Thursday.

By the end of July, “substantially all” restaurants in North America and the Asia Pacific region were open. At the same time, 90 per cent of locations were open in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 80 per cent in Latin America. The company said on Thursday that COVID-19 will continue to impact its results in the third quarter as well.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies