Restaurant Brands’ profit dragged lower as pandemic shutters Tim Hortons, other outlets

Restaurant closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have dragged down earnings for Restaurant Brands International Inc.

The Toronto-based parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen reported a 36-per-cent decline in net income in its second quarter, to US$164-million or 35 cents per share.

The company’s total revenues were US$1-billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to US$1.4-billion in the same period last year. Declines were driven by the company’s two largest franchise brands, Burger King and Tim Hortons. System-wide sales declined by 25.2 per cent at Burger King and 33.4 per cent at Tim Hortons. Popeyes meanwhile recorded sales growth of 24 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, the restaurants’ comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales not impacted by store openings or closures – fell by 29.3 per cent. Canada lagged global results slightly, with comparable sales declines of 29.9 per cent. When the pandemic first began affecting sales in the last two weeks of March, Tim Hortons’ comparable sales in Canada fell by a percentage in the mid-forties. At the end of July, Tim Hortons’ comparable sales were down in the “negative-mid-teens,” the company reported.

RBI’s restaurants around the world have mostly reopened, though many are operating with limited service through delivery, take-out and drive-throughs.

“It was encouraging to see our investments in digital channels drive meaningful incremental sales in the quarter and we’re excited that in our home markets, digital sales across brands grew over 120 per cent year-over-year and more than 30 per cent quarter-over-quarter,” chief executive officer Jose Cil said in a statement on Thursday.

By the end of July, “substantially all” restaurants in North America and the Asia Pacific region were open. At the same time, 90 per cent of locations were open in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 80 per cent in Latin America. The company said on Thursday that COVID-19 will continue to impact its results in the third quarter as well.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.