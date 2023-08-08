Fast-food franchise owner Restaurant Brands International Inc. is seeing results from a US$400-million turnaround effort at its Burger King business in the United States, which had previously struggled to achieve sales growth.

The Toronto-based company, which also owns Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, reported improved second-quarter sales and profitability on Tuesday, including accelerating comparable sales growth at Burger King.

The turnaround plan, called Reclaim the Flame, was launched to improve operations and draw in more customers in the U.S., where the brand had been struggling. The plan includes higher advertising spending for Burger King, restaurant remodels and relocations, and upgrades to technology and equipment.

Comparable sales – an important measure that tracks sales growth not tied to the opening of new locations – grew by 10.2 per cent at Burger King, and 8.3 per cent in the U.S. in the second quarter ended June 30.

At Tim Hortons, comparable sales grew by 11.4 per cent, including 12.5-per-cent growth in Canada. The chain has benefited from people returning to offices at least part-time, which drives morning coffee and breakfast sales, even though overall commuter traffic has been lower than pre-pandemic levels. Tim Hortons has also been increasing its sales of food in the afternoon and evening.

The company reported on Tuesday that it has increased the “commodity prices passed on to franchisees” – a practice that has led to conflict with some restaurant owners, who have raised concerns about profitability. Franchisees buy many of their supplies and food from the company, and food inflation as well as increased costs for other commodities that go into items such as packaging have led to Restaurant Brands charging higher prices for those supplies. Franchisees complain that this has squeezed their profits.

Executives have said in the past that while the company has passed on some costs to franchisees, it has also absorbed some of those cost increases. Restaurant Brands has committed to improving franchisee profitability, which has fallen in recent years.

Restaurant Brands reported that its net income grew to US$351-million or 77 cents per share in the second quarter, compared to US$346-million or 76 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue growth beat analyst estimates, rising by 8.3 per cent to nearly US$1.8-billion in the three months ended June 30.