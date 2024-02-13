One year after acknowledging that Tim Hortons franchisees had seen their profits decline significantly, parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR-T says its coffee shop owners’ earnings have perked up.

The Tim Hortons franchisees have still not regained the profitability they had in 2018, when the average restaurant made $320,000 in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). But the coffee-and-doughnuts chain did see a 27-per-cent improvement in average EBITDA in 2023 compared to the prior year, rising to $280,000.

Toronto-based RBI reported on Tuesday that its own profits also jumped, by 15.9 per cent for the full year in 2023 compared to the prior year. For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, the company’s net income more than doubled, to US$726-million or US$1.60 per share compared to US$336-million or 74 US cents per share in the same period the prior year. That increase was mostly driven by an income tax benefit, as well as improved income from operations.

Last year, tumbling restaurant profits led to renewed tensions between the company and some of its Tim Hortons franchisees, who raised concerns about the pressure they were facing. After an independent group called the Alliance of Canadian Franchisees spoke out about the matter, the company sent default notices to the restaurant owners serving on the ACF board and terminated the franchise contract of its president.

Now, the company says both sales and profitability are growing. Tim Hortons comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – grew by 8.4 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The results are part of company-wide efforts to improve restaurant owners’ profitability, a priority that chief executive officer Joshua Kobza emphasized when he was appointed to the top job last February. In late 2022, the company also appointed Patrick Doyle, who is known for leading a turnaround at Domino’s Pizza Inc, as its executive chair.

The company has also been working to revamp the struggling Burger King chain. Last month, RBI announced a US$1-billion deal to buy its largest Burger King franchisee in the U.S., in order to accelerate its turnaround plan. Over the past year, three large operators filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. while others closed restaurants.

But RBI reported signs of improvement on Tuesday, with the average Burger King location earning US$205,000 in 2023, or 46 per cent more than the prior year. Its “Reclaim the Flame” plan has included spending more on marketing, restaurant renovations, and new technology and equipment. Those investments have helped drive traffic up slightly. Burger King reported comparable sales grew by 6.4 per cent in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year.

Franchisee profitability has also improved at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs chains, according to the company.

RBI’s fourth-quarter revenue grew by 7.8 per cent, to US$1.8-billion.