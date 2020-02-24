Restaurant operator MTY Food Group says whistleblower’s claims ‘baseless’

Restaurant conglomerate MTY Food Group Inc. says that a whistleblower's allegations that delayed its latest earnings report are baseless, but has not specified what those allegations were.

The fourth-quarter earnings report was initially scheduled for last week. When the company announced the delay, chief executive officer Eric Lefebvre said it would communicate more information when the results were released. The allegations were made by an "active employee" of the company.

"Although we cannot give details on the allegations, we can confirm that the allegations are baseless and the matters raised are all topics that MTY had evaluated and dealt with in the past, Gary O'Connor, chairman of the board of directors' audit committee, said in a statement on Monday. "We were able to confirm that our positions and judgments were reasonable and as such had no impact on our results and financial statements."

MTY owns a portfolio of more than 80 restaurant banners. Its brands include coffee shops Country Style, Timothy’s and Van Houtte; food court staples Manchu Wok, Tiki-Ming, Thai Express and Jugo Juice; frozen dessert shops Pinkberry, Tasti D Lite, Cold Stone Creamery and La Diperie; and burger restaurants Big Smoke Burger, South Street Burger and The Works. The company has 7,373 locations, most of which are franchises. More than half are in the U.S.; 38 per cent are in Canada and 7 per cent are in other markets.

MTY's stock has fallen more than 10 per cent since it announced the delay.

MTY reported revenue of $150-million for the three months ended Nov. 30, 2019, up 29 per cent compared to the same period in the prior year. That growth was driven mostly by acquisitions, such as the take-out and bake-at-home pizza chain Papa Murphy's. Same-store sales -- an important measure that strips out the impact of acquisitions by tracking sales in locations open more than a year -- were up 1.5 per cent, driven by growth in Canada and the U.S. that outpaced a 7.6-per-cent decline in international stores. The company's fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $20.7-million or 83 cents per share, compared to $13.2-million, or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the year ended Nov. 30, 2019, the company’s same-store sales were roughly flat. While revenue grew to $550.9-million, up from $412.3-million the prior year, net income fell to $77.7-million, compared to $95.8-million in 2018.

