About Restoring Confidence

The COVID-19 pandemic has had far-reaching reaching economic and health impacts on Canada and the rest of the world. It’s also shining light on social inequities. But eight months into the pandemic, what have we learned? And where do we go from here? Introducing Restoring Confidence, a new podcast from The Globe and Mail about our road to recovery. Join business columnist Rita Trichur as she speaks with leading experts in the fields of politics, economics, and healthcare to examine how Canada and its key trading partners are going to emerge from this crisis.

Rita Trichur is an award-winning journalist. She is a business columnist with The Globe and Mail. She previously served as the newspaper’s Financial Services Editor. Rita returned to The Globe in July 2016 after spending about 2 ½ years as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal in its Canada bureau. She primarily covered domestic banks and insurance companies from Toronto, but also wrote a variety of other stories about Canada for the U.S. newspaper. Prior to WSJ, Rita spent more than three years at The Globe, initially working as a general assignment reporter in the Report on Business before covering the telecom beat. Rita has also covered financial services and economics for the Toronto Star, and has held various roles at the Canadian Press and the Ottawa Sun. She has a Bachelor of Journalism and Political Science and a M.A. in Canadian Studies – both from Carleton University in Ottawa.

Restoring Confidence is a Globe and Mail podcast, hosted by Rita Trichur. Its producer is Kyle Fulton. Its executive producer is Kiran Rana. Art by Jeanine Brito.

Have a question? Email the show at podcasts@globeandmail.com.