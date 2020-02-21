Retail sales in Canada have their worst year in a decade

Retail sales were little changed in December, capping off the worst year for growth in a decade and raising some concern about the Canadian consumer’s ability to keep spending.
Receipts totalled $51.6-billion in December, essentially flat from the previous month, and down from a 1.1-per-cent gain in November, Statistics Canada said Friday. Excluding the auto sector, retail sales increased by 0.5 per cent, supported by a real-estate rebound that’s resulted in stronger sales at building material and furniture stores.
The longer-term trend, however, points to a fatigued consumer. Retail sales increased by 1.6 per cent in 2019, the slowest growth since Canada was mired in an economic downturn in 2009, while volumes have stalled for about three years, despite an influx of new consumers as the country welcomes record numbers of immigrants.
“[T]he latest numbers do little to change the overall narrative that Canadian households won’t be supporting the economy to the extent they have in the past,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, in a client note.
Friday’s report provided another sign the economy is experiencing a weak hand-off to 2020. For the fourth quarter, Canada has posted an onslaught of poor data – such as sluggish exports and manufacturing sales – and now must contend with the unknown fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and the rail blockades, which have affected operations for some major companies.
The Bank of Canada projects the economy grew at an annualized 0.3-per-cent rate in the fourth quarter, while some private-sector economists suspect it was even weaker. As such, an increasing number are betting the bank will soon cut its policy rate for the first time since 2015.
“Consumer spending is one area that the Bank of Canada has been watching closely and the persistence of recent soft trends makes a rate cut more likely,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Omar Abdelrahman in a research note.
The health of Canadian consumers depends where you look. In 2019, Ontario and Quebec saw retail-sales growth of 2.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively. Those provinces also registered the strongest job creation last year, in raw numbers.
The view is decidedly weaker in provinces whose fortunes are more closely tied to commodity prices. While Alberta improved from 2018, sales dropped 0.9 per cent last year, Statscan said. Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador also posted declines for the second consecutive year.