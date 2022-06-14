A Roots store front is seen in Toronto. Roots reported first-quarter results Tuesday.HO/The Canadian Press

Roots Corp. ROOT-T reported a first-quarter loss of $5.3 million compared with a loss of $4.9 million in the same quarter a year earlier, as its total sales rose 15 per cent.

The retailer says the loss amounted to 13 cents per share for the quarter ended April 30 compared with a loss of 12 cents per share a year ago.

Sales totalled $43.1 million, up from $37.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Direct-to-consumer sales amounted to $37.4 million, up from $31.4 million a year ago, reflecting the full opening of all of its stores during the quarter compared with about 70 per cent a year ago during a partial lockdown caused by the pandemic.

Partner and other sales totalled $5.7 million, down from $5.9 million.

Roots says the slight decline was related to a reduction in the company’s Asia business in Taiwan, which was higher a year ago due to a shift in timing of wholesale orders, partially offset by growth in sales of custom Roots-branded products to business clients and sales through TMall.com in China.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.