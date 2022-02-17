Last June, U.S. viewers reported they were subscribed to an average of 4.5 streaming providers, up from 3.9 at the end of the first year of the pandemic, according to a survey conducted by J.D. Power.iStock

As consumers flocked to more and more streaming services to watch familiar and new content during the pandemic, companies in the sector reaped the benefits of higher subscription rates – and an acceleration of the trend toward replacing traditional TV.

But as competition increases and consumer interests shift post-pandemic, the near-term focus for the sector, analysts say, is an increasing push for content aimed at retaining viewers, while also reaching new markets.

In 2021, adult consumers in the U.S. were still eager to boost their commitment to streaming – last June, U.S. viewers reported they were subscribed to an average of 4.5 streaming providers, up from 3.9 at the end of the first year of the pandemic, according to a survey conducted by J.D. Power. Average monthly household spending on these subscriptions, such as Netflix Inc., Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+, also grew to US$55 a month, up from US$47 in December, 2020.

In Canada, a 2021 survey by Roku, a U.S. maker of hardware to stream content, found that three-quarters of Canadians were watching streaming content by the end of 2020 and 46 per cent of viewers signed up for a new streaming service in the first year of the pandemic.

Indeed, streaming service providers such as Netflix have benefited significantly from viewers consuming huge volumes of content over the pandemic, says Darren Sissons, vice-president and portfolio manager at Campbell Lee & Ross Investment Management Inc. in Toronto – and Netflix’s stock price rose accordingly in 2020 and 2021. However, the stock has slid so far in 2022.

The question facing the sector in the medium-term, he says, is how to retain clients on the other side of COVID-19 – as consumers go out more, will they want to enjoy the same volume of streamed content? How many streaming options will they still be willing to pay for?

“I do think there’s going to be eyeballs off, there’s going to be an erosion of subscribers, and I think that’s probably not baked into the price,” he says.

“The longer-term evolution is, how do you survive and become profitable? And really the only way is you’ve got to build from where you currently are, perhaps build some growth, but also do that in a very cost-effective way,” adds Mr. Sissons.

Focus on content

Netflix spent US$17-billion on content in 2021 and newer players plan to double and triple their content spend over the next several years.iStock

Prior to the pandemic, says Tuna Amobi, a media and entertainment analyst at CFRA Research in New York, trends were already favouring a shift from linear television to streaming, which was the main catalyst driving much of the subscriber growth for pre-COVID-19 incumbents in the sector, such as Netflix and Hulu.

The pandemic accelerated the trend, he adds, but the entry of several new players into the landscape over the last couple of years – with the launch of Disney+ in late 2019, WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, Comcast’s Peacock in early 2020, and ViacomCBS’s Paramount+ in spring 2021 – have also made for a much more competitive environment.

Every company in the sector is now focused on trying to differentiate their offerings in terms of content investment, with Mr. Amobi noting that content spending shows no signs of slowing down. For example, Netflix spent US$17-billion on content in 2021 and newer players plan to double and triple their content spend over the next several years.

“What we’re seeing [is that] everyone is trying to add different types or genres just to broaden their demographic appeal and give consumers a reason to keep coming back,” he says.

Indeed, as Tim Mulligan, executive vice-president and research director with U.K.-based MIDiA Research explains, the sector is moving into a post-growth stage, where subscriber retention is the next big challenge.

Original local language content has become one major focus – following the success of Netflix’s Korean thriller Squid Game – that other platforms are looking to emulate. But for many large media and communications firms that launched direct-to-consumer video propositions in recent years, he says, another move is to introduce live sports and news offerings. For example, Paramount+ offers access to CBS News and CBS Sports’ live broadcasts and Peacock is streaming the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“That’s really important because sports and news are the two big gaps in the traditional streaming portfolio,” he says. “For them, bringing that on board effectively allows them to carry on delivering TV but [with] new technology from streaming.”

Mr. Mulligan describes Netflix, however, as a next-generation entertainment network, rather than a platform – and as such, will likely take a different approach.

Netflix announced a foray into mobile gaming in late 2021, which Mr. Mulligan says is complementary to their demographics and their strategy to leverage fandom. The company, he says, is also choosing to focus on sports from a reality TV or narrative perspective, rather than live broadcasting.

“We’re in this peak retention landscape, where everyone’s fighting for consumer attention and there are multiple demands upon time and demands upon digital wallets,” he says. “So, being able to leverage fandom is a way to get attention and to be able to drive incremental monetization opportunities as well.”

Future drivers

In the short-term, however, as Netflix’s fourth-quarter earnings showed, there will be volatility and unpredictability. The company’s results fell short of analysts’ expectations as it forecast adding 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, compared with four million in the same quarter of 2021. It also acknowledged intensifying competition in the sector.

“The pandemic has really caused a lot of noise in terms of their ability to predict the trends, and everyone is trying to figure out whether that disruption is permanent or if it’s temporary,” he explains. “But all in all, from our view, there’s still definitely several more years to play out before we even begin to talk about signs of saturation, especially in markets like Asia-Pacific and India, and also Latin America.”

In Mr. Amobi’s view, there are still trends that favour the longer-term outlook for the sector. As such, most of the major players are also focusing on international rollouts, which Mr. Amobi says will be the next main driver of growth. For example, last year, ViacomCBS partnered with British broadcaster Sky to launch Paramount+ in Europe. The streaming service is also set to launch in South Korea this year.

“This is a scale game where you really need to have that global footprint to have a shot at being one of the winners in the streaming wars, which we think there will be several of them,” he adds.