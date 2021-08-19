 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Sienna Senior Living says thanks to workers for pandemic efforts with $3-million worth of shares in the TSX-listed company

Andrew Willis
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

One of Canada’s largest retirement home operators, Sienna Senior Living Inc., is awarding $3-million of shares to its 13,000 employees to recognize their work in COVID-19 pandemic and foster a sense of ownership in the company.

On Thursday, Markham-based Sienna announced all full-time workers who have been in the ranks for more than a year will receive $500 in stock, while part-time workers will get $300 in shares. Employees will need to hold their shares in the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company for a minimum of six months. Sienna executives said this is the first time a Canadian retirement home operator has offered equity ownership to all its staff.

“As colleagues, we already have a common purpose – to care for and serve Canada’s seniors, ensuring they live in utmost comfort, respect and dignity,” said Sienna chief executive Nitin Jain in an internal employee letter. “Now, as joint owners in the company, we will share a deeper commitment to building a stronger future for residents, communities and each other.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sienna operates 83 retirement homes and long-term care facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, with facilities to care for more than 11,000 seniors. The 49-year-old company has faced COVID-19 outbreaks at a number of its facilities since March, 2020. In announcing the share award, Mr. Jain said: “As professionals in seniors living, you bring your whole selves to work every day – your compassion, skills, and dedication to providing residents with a positive and caring experience. This has always been true, but never more obvious than throughout the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

Since the pandemic began, Sienna has hired additional medical staff, ramped up its communications systems to help family stay in touch with residents and introduced enhanced training on infection protection and control.

Sienna also launched a employee share ownership program that will see the company contribute $1 for every $3 its staff invests in the company’s stock. Mr. Jain said many of Sienna’s employees have never owned stock before and the company is introducing programs to teach the basics of investing and financial planning. The average annual salary for a full-time retirement home worker is $44,000, according to a survey done by recruiting service Talent.com.

Sienna’s stock price rose by 49 per cent over the past 12 months. The Markham-based company has a $1-billion market capitalization. Employee shareholders will have a little more cash in their accounts, as Sienna pays a monthly common share dividend that totals 94 cents annually, which currently equates to a 6 per cent yield.

Sienna rolled out its employee share ownership plan at a time when for-profit long term care facilities face scrutiny over their performance during the pandemic. One of the largest retirement home operators in the country, Revera Inc., is owned by the Public Service Pension Investment Board, which manages $204-billion for unionized federal employees. One of the PSP Investment Board’s largest union members, the Public Service Alliance of Canada – recently called for the pension plan to divest its stake in Revera. The union advocates handing ownership of the retirement homes to provincial governments.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies