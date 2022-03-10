The coronavirus pandemic has been with us for two years and many Canadian office workers are still working from home. By now, people have mastered sharing their screens in video calls and flipping a load of laundry between meetings, but they’ve also missed out on getting to know new colleagues and blurred the boundaries between their work and personal lives.

The Delta and Omicron variants kept Canadian companies’ plans to move back to the office en masse up in the air. Toronto-Dominion Bank had return-to-work plans for spring, summer and fall of 2021, all of which were pushed forward into 2022. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce deferred a reopening until the new year, and now plans for employees to be back in the office starting March 21.

The pandemic’s persistence has kept remote work alive much longer than many originally predicted. So The Globe and Mail wants to know from office workers, if and when it’s time to return to the office, what do Canadian employees want it to look like? What do you miss most about working in an office? What’s the best part of being able to work from home? Has the pandemic’s influence on office work changed how you feel about your job and career?

To give you a chance to capture and share how you feel about returning to the office, we’ve created a return-to-work survey. Your answers will inform an article sharing insights on Canadian employees’ thoughts on what an office does and doesn’t contribute to your life, and how that could affect the future of work. If you have specific ideas you want to share, e-mail audience@globeandmail.com, or simply fill out our survey.

