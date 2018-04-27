Rexall to shutter some stores as pharmacy market faces pressure

Two years after announcing its acquisition of the Rexall pharmacy chain, drug distribution giant McKesson Corp. is shrinking its retail footprint in Canada.

As the company navigates a complex drug market, which includes falling generic drug prices in the wake of increased government and insurance scrutiny, Rexall will shutter 40 stores in Ontario and Western Canada, close to 10 per cent of its total retail footprint, according to a memo sent to company employees.

The decision comes as drug distribution channels rapidly evolve. In the United States there are growing fears that Amazon will disrupt the pharmacy market in much the same way that it has shaken up traditional retailing. Concerns stemming from this have sparked a wave of partnerships and mergers between pharmacy chains, health insurers and distributors.

Drug manufacturers are also struggling – particularly those that make generics. In Canada, Apotex Inc., founded by the late Barry Sherman, is currently restructuring, a plan that includes shrinking its global footprint, laying off some employees and finding more efficiencies at its plants.

As of 2016, average generic drug prices in Canada had declined to half of what they were a decade ago, according to Canada’s Patented Medicine Prices Review Board.

Rexall’s smaller footprint is likely to be only one pillar of a broader McKesson strategy to respond to the fast-changing landscape. More details are expected in coming weeks, but the company made it clear to employees in a memo that the changes are part of a bigger vision that includes optimizing its distribution channels and determining the best value for its retail assets. Although Rexall is closing some locations, it will likely serve the communities using other stores nearby, or through online channels.

McKesson made a splash in Canada’s pharmacy market in 2012 when it announced the acquisition of multiple units of Katz Group in a deal worth $920-million. Most notably, the deal involved Drug Trading Co. Ltd., which had a marketing and purchasing arm for a network of more than 850 independent pharmacies that primarily operated under the I.D.A and Guardian brands.

At the time, Katz Group chairman Daryl Katz said the deal allowed him to sell off non-core assets in order to focus on corporate-owned Rexall and Pharma Plus stores.

However, McKesson made even more noise in 2016 when it acquired Rexall for $3-billion. McKesson had long been a drug supplier to Rexall’s corporate-owned stores, and it decided to buy those locations outright because Mr. Katz was willing to sell.

McKesson’s Canadian roots lie in pharmacy deliveries. It used to be known as Medis Health and Pharmaceutical Services, and it focused on wholesale drugs and distribution. McKesson bought this firm in 1991 from its Canadian owners and changed the name to that of its U.S. parent a decade later.

