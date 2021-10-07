Richardson Wealth vice-chair departs after five months

Richardson Wealth Ltd.’s vice-chair Dean Manjuris has departed the company after only five months in the newly created position.
Mr. Manjuris, who joined the company on May 3, resigned from his position earlier this week, according to an internal memo obtained by The Globe.
“This week, Dean Manjuris gave us notice that he will be terminating his employment contract with Richardson Wealth prior to its expiration,” Richardson Wealth’s chief executive officer Kish Kapoor said in the memo.
“In the short time he was with us, his contributions were many. Dean provided his valued advice on numerous topics and contributed to our recruiting efforts. It is with our regret that Dean is leaving, and we genuinely wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Richardson Wealth partners with Fidelity Clearing to boost growth plans in ‘game changer’ pact
Prior to joining Richardson Wealth, Mr. Manjuris spent almost 28 years at Bank of Montreal’s brokerage arm BMO Nesbitt Burns in a number of executive roles, including global head of BMO’s full-service investing, and vice-chairman for over a decade.
Mr. Manjuris could not be reached for comment.
In May, RF Capital Group Inc. – the parent company of Richardson Wealth – unveiled a new strategic plan to triple the company’s current $33-billion in assets under administration by 2026.
Part of that strategy involved a shakeup in the company’s senior leadership team and the introduction of a vice-chair position. In addition to Mr. Manjuris, Mr. Kapoor hired former Equitable Bank executive Tim Wilson as chief financial officer, and Julie Burnham as vice-president of strategic communications.
At that time, Mr. Kapoor said the vice-chair position would play a role in “attracting the best talent in the industry,” and help in recruiting about 45 to 60 investment advisers.
