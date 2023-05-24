Open this photo in gallery: Andrew Forrest addresses spectators before a World Series Rugby match at Nib Stadium on May 4, 2018 in Perth, Australia.Paul Kane/AFP/Getty Images

Andrew Forrest, the Australian billionaire owner of the most promising mining assets in the Ring of Fire says the viability of the key critical minerals project is at risk because of Canada’s high regulatory burden, the cumbersome consultation process, and persistent delays in building crucial infrastructure.

The Ring of Fire in Ontario’s far north is a key part of Ontario and Canada’s plans to become a player in battery metals but it has sat undeveloped for the best part of two decades amid unproven economics, tension with Indigenous communities, lack of political consensus, and the gigantic capital cost requirements.

The Ring of Fire has taken on added importance over the past year, as the Canadian and U.S. governments have vowed to build up North American supplies of critical minerals in an effort to wean themselves off of reliance on China amid national security concerns.

Originally promoted for its chrome deposits, in recent years attention has turned to the Ring of Fire’s Eagle’s Nest nickel project. Alongside cobalt, lithium and graphite, nickel is a key component used in electric-car batteries.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in December of last year, Mr. Forrest warned that Eagle’s Nest, and its associated battery metals plant, is in peril, owing to the glacial pace of development in Canada.

“Timelines to advance environmental assessments, permitting and construction of the infrastructure corridor and Eagle’s Nest, as well as far-reaching consultation requirements are placing the viability of the project at risk,” Andrew Forrest wrote in the letter to Mr. Trudeau.

“If these standard processes continue without amendment, there is no prospect of commencing development of the Ring of Fire, or of the battery metals plant, before mid-to late 2030s.”

Perth-based Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. which is controlled by Mr. Forrest, last year acquired Ring of Fire Metals (then Noront Resources Ltd.) in a bidding war for $617-million.

Mr. Forrest in the letter raised the spectre of Wyloo possibly abandoning the Ring of Fire, saying that “investment will be difficult to sustain,” if the delays continue, and he called on Mr. Trudeau to take “decisive government action.”

Mr. Forrest was not available for comment.

The Globe and Mail sent a request for comment to Mr. Trudeau’s office but received no response.

In Canada, mining and infrastructure projects generally require both federal and provincial environmental reviews, as well as permits from both levels of government, a process that can lead to duplication of effort.

Six provincial and federal environmental studies are under way into the proposed construction of roads into the Ring of Fire. None are anywhere near being approved. An additional federal review that proposes to look at how mining development will affect the entire region was ordered in 2020, but so far stakeholders have been unable to even reach agreement on its terms.

Natural Resources Canada acknowledged in its critical minerals strategy last year that getting a Canadian mine into production can take up to 25 years, far longer than other major mining jurisdictions such as Western Australia, and the Federal government vowed to find ways to speed up the process.

The Federal government in its budget earlier this year said by the end of the year it will come up with a plan to improve the efficiency of environmental impact assessments and permitting including “clarifying and reducing timelines, mitigating inefficiencies, and improving engagement and partnerships.”

Ottawa also committed $10.6 million for critical mineral developers to navigate mining red tape, and $40 million to support northern regulatory processes.

Mining projects also require extensive consultation with affected First Nations communities. Because the Ring of Fire project encompasses such a large area, many communities are involved and reaching consensus has been impossible so far, despite more than a decade of consultation that started under then-Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, continued under Kathleen Wynne and has since passed to Doug Ford.

Mr. Ford, who appointed a former mining executive as his provincial mines minister last year, has at times inflamed tensions among Indigenous, including vowing repeatedly that development in the Ring of Fire will move ahead even if he has to jump on a bulldozer himself to get it going.

While some First Nations, including Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation, are in favour of development, several others are opposed. Two senior leaders of Neskantaga First Nation were escorted out of the provincial legislature in March after shouting at Premier Doug Ford and accusing him of failing to adequately consult on Ring of Fire development.

Since 2006, various mining companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars drying to open up development in the Ring of Fire, but no mines have yet been built. While permitting and red tape is part of the problem, the gigantic costs of development has also been a huge stumbling block.

Located 550 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, in dense boreal forest, the Ring of Fire lacks basic infrastructure such as roads, and electricity. In addition, the Ring of Fire is situated in swampy terrain and muskeg which acts as a giant carbon sink. Indigenous groups and environmentalists have concerns over disturbing the muskeg.

Perth-based Wyloo needs both the Ontario and federal government to build a $2-billion all-season road that would connect Eagle’s Nest to the provincial highway network, some 300 kilometres to the south. While the province has committed the funds, Ottawa has remained on the fence, and stressed that development in the region won’t go ahead without the First Nations being on board and environmental concerns being addressed.

The Globe last week reported that the Federal government has proposed an additional $40-million in funding for the Ring of Fire, and proposed setting up a working group between various federal government ministers and their Ontario counterparts to “formalize and advance dialogues on the feasibility and sustainability of opportunities” in the Ring of Fire.

The working group will also include 19 affected Indigenous communities.