Rio Tinto is proposing buying the 49 per cent of Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. it doesn’t already own for US$2.7-billion.

London-based Rio said on Monday it is offering $34 in cash a share for Montreal-based Turquoise Hill, a 32-per-cent premium to its Friday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Turquoise Hill holds a 66-per-cent stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, a landlocked Asian country that borders Russia to the north, and China to the south.

Over the years, Oyu Tolgoi has been plagued by massive capital cost blowouts, multi-year production delays, tension between Rio and the company over funding, and tax disputes with the Mongolian government.

The takeover offer for Turquoise Hill follows a January agreement with the Mongolian government over the long-delayed expansion of the mine. Mongolia owns a 34 per cent stake in Oyu Tolgoi.

Rio said that its proposed acquisition of Turquoise Hill will simplify the convoluted ownership structure of the company and strengthen its copper portfolio.

The world’s biggest mining companies are in the process of doubling down on metals with a less problematic ESG footprint and ridding themselves of dirty commodities such as coal, which are increasingly being shunned by investors.

While the mining and refining of copper is detrimental to the environment, its growing end use as a commodity in alternative energy means it is increasingly being pitched to investors as a cleaner commodity.

Since the start of the pandemic, copper has more than doubled in price to trade at roughly US$4.50 a pound

Rio’s involvement in Turquoise Hill dates to 2006. It helped finance the early development of the project, which at that time was controlled by mining financier Robert Friedland. Oyu Tolgoi began production in 2011 amid heavy promotion that it was destined to be one of the world’s most profitable copper mines.

In 2019, Turquoise Hill shocked investors by jacking up cost projections by US$3.6-billion. Subsequently Rio and Turquoise Hill clashed over how to fund the expansion. The government of Mongolia also claimed that Turquoise Hill owed it hundreds of millions in back taxes.

