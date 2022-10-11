Rio Tinto Group and the federal government are planning to invest a combined $737-million to modernize a large Quebec metals processing plant in a move that could see the Anglo-Australian miner both dramatically cut its emissions and become one of the first North American producers of the critical metal titanium.

Rio Rio, one of the world’s biggest mining companies, said in a release on Tuesday it will invest up to $515-million in the Sorel-Tracy, Que., facility over the next eight years. Ottawa is planning to kick in as much as $222-million for the project over the same time frame.

The plant in southwestern Quebec currently produces steel, scandium and titanium dioxide. The more-than-70 year-old plant is a major source of Rio’s existing carbon emissions in Canada, largely because its blast furnaces burn vast quantities of metallurgical coal. The Sorel-Tracy plant currently emits more than one million tonnes of CO2 a year.

“We cannot afford to keep running it as-is,” Jakob Stausholm, chief executive officer of Rio, said in an interview. “We have to change.”

At Sorel-Tracy, Rio is testing a new processing method called “blue smelting,” which could replace coking coal with biochar and hydrogen gas. On paper, this is a far less environmentally damaging process. Rio says the technology has the potential to reduce emissions at Sorel-Tracy by 70 per cent. Still at the testing phase, it is unknown whether the technology will replace conventional blast furnaces.

“There’s no guarantee that this will work,” said Mr. Stausholm, “But we have the confidence to make the investments now, and I will say to you, we have to sort it out.”

The funds from Rio and Ottawa will also allow the plant to increase its existing scandium production fourfold. Earlier this year, Rio became the first reliable North American supplier of the critical mineral that is used as an alloy to strengthen and lighten aluminum. The project last year received US$650,000 in financial assistance from the Quebec government. Ore processed at the plant for scandium mainly comes from waste materials from the Havre-St-Pierre, Que., titanium dioxide mine.

Ore from the mine may also allow Rio to produce titanium metal. If Rio succeeds in the pilot project, it will be the first large titanium producer in North America. Currently, China dominates the market for the extremely strong but light metal that is used in myriad industrial applications, including as an alloy in the aerospace industry.

The federal government is investing in the Quebec plant as part of its plans to support Canadian-based companies’ efforts to build critical minerals infrastructure. Furthermore, by helping the mining industry decarbonize energy-intensive industries like iron ore, steel and aluminum, it also helps Canada meet its long-term net-zero emissions targets. Ottawa is also keenly aware of the need to challenge Chinese dominance in many critical minerals used in the current transition to lower-carbon energy. China, in particular, has a lock on many of the electric car battery metals, including lithium, cobalt and graphite.

François-Philippe Champagne, the Federal minister of innovation, science and industry, said in an interview that investments in projects such as Rio’s titanium and scandium plant are part of the government’s long-term goal “to make Canada the supplier of choice” for key critical minerals and metals.

“It’s no longer ‘Why Canada?’,” said Mr. Champagne. “It’s how and when we can accelerate these types of investments.”

Brazilian mining giant Vale SA, which owns several large nickel mines in Canada, is currently considering the construction of a processing plant in Quebec that would make battery-grade nickel, which would be the first of its kind in Canada. Mr. Champagne said the government is in “ongoing discussions” with Vale about potentially investing in the project.

Both provincial and federal levels of government have already invested hundreds of millions in critical minerals ventures this year. Among the companies to attract government funding were South Korean EV battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. and auto maker Stellantis Stellantis, who announced plans in March to build an EV battery plant in Windsor, Ont. The federal and Quebec governments also committed an undisclosed amount to General Motors Co. and South Korea’s POSCO Chemical Co. Ltd. for the construction of a $400-million battery-parts plant in Bécancour, Que.