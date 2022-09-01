The Rio Tinto logo is displayed on a visitor's helmet at a borates mine in Boron, Calif., on Nov. 15, 2019.PATRICK T. FALLON/Reuters

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ-T has accepted a sweetened offer by Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. RIO-N for the stake in the company that it does not already own valued at about $4.2-billion.

Under the new proposal, Rio Tinto will pay $43 per share in cash for the 49 per cent stake it does not already hold in the company.

The offer is up from $40 per share Rio Tinto offered last week and higher than the company’s earlier bid of $34 per share rejected by Turquoise Hill.

Turquoise Hill owns a 66 per cent stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in Mongolia. Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34 per cent interest.

The deal requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote by Turquoise Hill shareholders, including Rio Tinto, and the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast by the company’s minority shareholders.

A special meeting to vote on the proposal is expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 and, if approved, the deal is expected to close shortly thereafter.

