RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI-UN-T says fair value losses left the company with a net loss of $73.5-million in its most recent quarter.

The Toronto-based real estate company says the third-quarter loss compared with a net income of $3.2-million it reported a year prior.

It attributed the loss in the period ended Sept. 30 to fair value losses of $199.5-million on investment properties that reflect current market conditions resulting from rising interest rates.

Funds from operations totalled $135.4-million, or 45 cents per diluted unit, a slight increase from $134.8-million a year ago, or 44 cents per diluted unit.

RioCan’s committed occupancy rate for the quarter was 97.5 per cent, up from 97.3 per cent a year ago.

Retail occupancy hit 98.3 per cent, up from 97.8 a year prior.