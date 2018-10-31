RioCan REIT third-quarter profit down from a year ago

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust reported a third-quarter profit of $130.3 million, down from $184.6 million a year ago.
The shopping mall owner says the profit amounted to 41 cents per unit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 56 cents per unit a year ago.
Funds from operations totalled $147.3 million or 47 cents per unit, compared with $151.0 million or 46 cents per unit a year ago when it had more units outstanding.
Revenue totalled $278.9 million, down from $286.7 million.
Last year, RioCan announced plans to focus its portfolio on Canada’s six major markets.
The trust says one year after its October 2017 announcement, it has closed or entered into firm and conditional agreements or letters of intent for 65 properties for gross sales proceeds of $1.3 billion.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.