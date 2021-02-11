 Skip to main content
RioCan REIT’s fourth-quarter net income down 50% as tenants remain closed to stop COVID-19

The Canadian Press
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust REI.UN-T says its net income fell by more than 50 per cent in its latest quarter as 25 per cent of its tenants closed amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Toronto-based real estate owner and operator says its fourth-quarter net income amounted to $65.6 million, down from $150.8 million at the same time last year.

Funds from operations, a key metric in real estate, reached $124.1 million, a fall from $146.1 million last year.

The trust says its FFO per unit amounted to 39 cents per diluted unit for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from 46 cents per diluted unit previously.

The trust says the quarter was impacted by the ongoing pandemic, but it classifies almost 80 per cent of its tenants as “strong” or “stable” and 98 per cent of total gross rents billed to these tenants in have been collected in cash.

The trust reported a net loss of $64.8 million for the year, compared to a net income of $775.8 million in the prior year.

