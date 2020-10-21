 Skip to main content
RioCan says Jonathan Gitlin will succeed Ed Sonshine as CEO next year

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Yonge Eglinton Centre in Toronto, owned and managed by Riocan, as seen on April 22, 2020.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says Jonathan Gitlin, currently the trust’s president and chief operating officer, will succeed Edward Sonshine as chief executive next year.

Gitlin will become CEO effective April 1, 2021.

Sonshine is set to retire from the top job on March 31, 2021, and will become non-executive chairman of RioCan’s board of trustees.

Paul Godfrey, RioCan’s current chair, will step down and become lead trustee.

RioCan says Gitlin joined the trust in 2005 and held a series of key leadership roles before being appointed president and chief operating officer in March 2019.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

