Rising labour costs and weak productivity could spoil the next leg of Canada’s rate-cut journey

Interest rates are finally heading down. How far and how fast they drop could depend on two critical economic measures that have been going madly off in opposite directions: productivity and labour costs.

On the same day the Bank of Canada trimmed its benchmark interest rate to 4.75 per cent, Statistics Canada revealed Wednesday that labour productivity in Canada declined 0.3 per cent in this year’s first quarter from the quarter before. Productivity, or the amount of economic output per hour worked, has now fallen for 10 of the last 12 quarters.

But unit labour costs, or how much businesses pay workers in wages and benefits to produce one unit of output, jumped 1.3 per cent over the same period.

When wage growth outstrips productivity growth, the resulting increase in unit labour costs can put pressure on inflation by making goods and services more costly to produce. On Wednesday, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem cited several risks that could push inflation higher and delay interest-rate cuts, including global tensions, a surge in house prices, “or if wage growth remains high relative to productivity.”

The good news for the bank, albeit not for workers, is that wage pressures are easing. The growth in unit labour costs was 4.3 per cent on an annual basis, which was slower than the annual rate of 5.7 per cent a year earlier, though still more than double the 30-year prepandemic average.

A better way to bring down unit labour costs would be for businesses to invest to become more productive. In a report this week, a team of RBC economists laid out the steps needed to make that happen – from cutting red tape to reducing the complexity of Canada’s tax system to making better use of immigrants’ skills – but warned, “Canada’s productivity problems could take years, if not decades, to fix.”

Decoder is a weekly feature that unpacks an important economic chart.