Open this photo in gallery: Bombardier Business Aircraft debuts its new Global 6500 jet at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 27, 2018.HANDOUT/Reuters

Bombardier Inc. and General Dynamics Corp., fierce rivals in the manufacturing and sales of private jets, are teaming up on defence in a bid to compel the Canadian government to launch an open tender process for a multi-billion dollar contract to replace the military’s CP-140 Aurora aircraft.

Montreal-based Bombardier is partnering with General Dynamics, one of the world’s biggest defence contractors and the maker of Gulfstream private jets, on a surveillance aircraft with submarine hunting capability, the companies said in a joint statement Thursday. Bombardier is supplying the jet, a modified version of its Global 6500, while General Dynamics contributes much of the so-called “mission systems,” including sonar equipment and satellite communications.

An image rendering of the proposed plane released by the companies shows torpedoes and missiles fitted under the plane’s wings. Such weapons would be supplied by the Canadian government.

“This is a generational opportunity,” for Bombardier to deliver a made-in-Canada solution for the government’s needs, Jean-Christophe Gallagher, the executive leading Bombardier’s defence unit, said in a statement. “[It’s] an opportunity for Canada to foster innovation, bolster its capabilities and support talent across Canada’s aerospace industry from coast to coast to coast.”

Bombardier generates most of its money selling luxury jets to billionaires and charter operators. But it also has a small defence business, consisting of specialized aircraft used by governments for intelligence, reconnaissance and other applications. The company is aiming to grow the unit significantly in the years ahead as Armed Forces budgets climb in tandem with increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

Bombardier Chief Executive Officer Eric Martel has voiced concerns over the possibility the Canadian government would shun a competitive bidding process and buy Boeing Co.’s P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance jets directly from the U.S. plane maker to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s aging CP-140 Aurora planes. “We’re not asking for charity,” Mr. Martel has said. “If we win, we win. If we lose, we lose. But at least to have a shot at it.”

The federal government has said it is still analyzing its options for the airplane replacement effort, known as the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft project. But in March, Public Services and Procurement Canada said it sent a request through the U.S. foreign military sales program to explore the viability of buying 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidons, a move some analysts are interpreting as a sign its mind is made up.

“Following engagements with industry and Canada’s closest allies, the government has determined that the P-8A Poseidon is the only currently available aircraft that meets all of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft operational requirements, namely anti-submarine warfare and C4ISR,” the March statement said. A final decision on buying the Boeing aircraft will be based on the “capability offered, availability, pricing and benefits to Canadian industry,” the department said.

Sometimes described as the “nervous system” of modern military forces, C4SIR is a group of communications and computer networks that collects data from a variety of sources in both the real and virtual worlds to gain situational awareness – an understanding of the environment and enemy movements. The data is transformed into usable information to help plot strategies.

Canada has been looking for a replacement for its CP-140 Aurora fleet for some time. The planes, made by Lockheed Martin, have been flying since the 1980s and are scheduled to be retired from service in 2030. Buying a new fleet is necessary to make sure Canada’s military has the equipment it needs to protect Canadian sovereignty along its coastline, the government has said.

While Bombardier is a Canadian manufacturer and Boeing is based in the United States, both companies are trumpeting their local connections and say they will deliver benefits that will stoke Canada’s aerospace and defense industry. Boeing’s partners include CAE Inc., GE Aviation Canada and IMP Aerospace and Defence. Bombardier is working General Dynamics Mission Systems Canada, an Ottawa-based unit of the defence giant with a long history in the country.

What could play in Boeing’s favour is the P-8A Poseidon’s mid-air refuelling capability, trade publication Defense News said. The fact that several of its closest military allies fly the jet is also a big plus, including the United States and all other members of the Five Eyes intelligence pact.

Bombardier’s Global jet is a newer model however, and the company is emphasizing the advantages of its next-generation technology and fuel efficiency. General Dynamics, meanwhile, says its mission systems have been continually upgraded and remain the best in the world.

The aircraft that Bombardier and General Dynamics is offering will meet the Canadian military’s requirements and offer “significantly more economic benefit to Canada” than the Boeing proposal, General Dynamics spokesperson Lorena MacKenzie said. There’s also an opportunity for Canada to export the plane to buyers in other countries in the future, according to the company.

Bombardier and Boeing have a thorny recent history. In 2016, the two companies clashed in a high-profile trade dispute that pitted the United States against Canada. Boeing claimed Bombardier cheated U.S. trade rules by selling CSeries jets to Delta Air Lines Inc. at “absurdly low prices” while benefiting from unfair subsidies from the Canadian and Quebec governments.

The issue escalated and Ottawa threatened to scrap plans to buy 18 fighter jets from Boeing in retaliation. In the end, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled against Boeing and rival Airbus SE eventually took over the CSeries program.