Rogers corporate head office and headquarters seen from Ted Rogers Way in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. tapped credit markets for $19-billion on Monday, locking in financing for its planned takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. ahead of an expected rise in interest rates.

Rogers launched a marketing campaign for up to US$7-billion in bonds from U.S. investors and an additional $4-billion in Canadian dollar-denominated bonds, and is expected to borrow $6-billion from a syndicate of banks in term loans, according to two banking sources. The Globe and Mail is not naming the sources because they are not authorized to speak for the company.

A spokesperson for Rogers declined to comment.

The new debt will replace a $19-billon bridge loan Rogers stuck last March when it announced an agreement to acquire Calgary-based Shaw. The transaction still requires federal government approval and is expected to close by the end of June.

Rogers decided to refinance the bridge loan now because credit markets are receptive, and the company was concerned that rising interest rates and the uncertainty that has come with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will make it more expensive to borrow later this year.

Rogers is selling U.S. bonds that mature in three, five, 10, 20 and 30 years, and Canadian dollar debt that is due to be repaid in three, seven, 10 and 20 years. The bond offerings range in size from $750-million to US$2-billion, with the largest financings coming in the form of long-term debt.

Interest rates on this debt range from 130 basis points above the comparable government debt for short-term borrowing to 245 basis points over the government benchmark on the 30-year U.S. bonds and 325 basis points on the 30-year Canadian bonds. Sources said the offering was well received by institutional investors and Rogers expects to pay significantly lower rates than the telecom company expected when it first began marking the offering early Monday.

In a press release on Monday, Moody’s Investors Service a assigned Baa1 rating to what the credit rating agency described as a “proposed senior unsecured notes being offered in multiple tranches and in U.S. and Canadian dollars.”

In recent months, Rogers raised $2-billion selling hybrid securities to Canadian investors and an additional US$750-million with a hybrid offering targeting the U.S. market. Proceeds from those transactions were used to pay down debt taken on in July when Rogers spent $3.3-billion to acquire additional wireless spectrum from the federal government.

